Putin launches attack on Ukraine





MOSCOW -- Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine today, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa as world leaders decried the start of an invasion that could cause many casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government, intelligence experts said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure. Today, just after midnight Central time Zelenskyy said he had just talked to President Joe Biden and the U.S. was rallying international support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to stay home and not to panic.

Biden pledged new sanctions to punish Russia for an act of aggression that the international community had anticipated for weeks but could not prevent through diplomacy.

Putin justified it all in a televised address, asserting that the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine -- a claim the U.S. had predicted he would make as a pretext for an invasion. He accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees, and claimed Russia doesn't intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to "demilitarize" it and bring those who committed crimes to justice.

Biden in a statement condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified attack" and promised the U.S. and its allies "will hold Russia accountable."

Biden said he planned to speak to Americans today after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. More sanctions against Russia were expected to be announced today.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the action as a "full-scale invasion" and a "war of aggression," adding, "Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

The Russian military said it had struck Ukrainian air bases and other military assets and hadn't targeted populated areas. The Russian Defense Ministry said the military was using precision weapons to target Ukrainian air bases, air defense assets and other military infrastructure. It claimed "there is no threat to civilian population."

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said the Russian military had launched missile strikes on military command facilities, air bases and military depots in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro.

After the initial explosions in Kyiv, people could be heard shouting in the streets. But then a sense of normality returned, with cars circulating and people walking in the streets as a pre-dawn commute appeared to be starting in relative calm.

Asian stock markets plunged, and oil prices surged after the military action got underway. Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul fell 2%, and Hong Kong and Sydney lost more than 3% early today. Oil prices jumped nearly $3 per barrel.

Anticipating international condemnation and countermeasures, Putin issued a warning to other countries not to meddle, saying, "Whoever tries to impede us, let alone create threats for our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to the consequences you have never seen in history."

He urged Ukrainian servicemen to "immediately put down arms and go home."

In a reminder of Russia's nuclear power, Putin warned that "no one should have any doubts that a direct attack on our country will lead to the destruction and horrible consequences for any potential aggressor." He emphasized that Russia is "one of the most potent nuclear powers and has a certain edge in a range of state-of-the-art weapons."

Though the U.S. this week announced the repositioning of forces around the Baltics, Biden has said he will not send in troops to fight Russia.

Putin announced the operation after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance to help fend off Ukrainian "aggression," an announcement that the White House said was a "false flag" operation to serve as a pretext for an invasion.

Putin's announcement came just hours after the Ukrainian president rejected Moscow's claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and made a last-minute plea for peace.

"The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace," Zelenskyy said in an overnight address, speaking in Russian in a direct appeal to Russian citizens. "But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs."

Zelenskyy said he asked to arrange a call with Putin late Wednesday, but the Kremlin did not respond.

At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council called by Ukraine, members still unaware of Putin's announcement appealed to him to stop an attack. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the meeting just before the announcement, telling Putin: "Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died."

Anxiety soared after Putin recognized the separatist regions' independence Monday, endorsed the deployment of troops to the rebel territories and won parliamentary approval to use military force outside the country. The West responded with sanctions.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

Late Wednesday, Ukrainian lawmakers approved a decree that imposes a nationwide state of emergency for 30 days starting today. The measure allows authorities to declare curfews and other restrictions on movement, block rallies, and ban political parties and organizations "in the interests of national security and public order."

The action reflected increasing concern among Ukrainian authorities after weeks of trying to project calm. The Foreign Ministry advised against travel to Russia and recommended that any Ukrainians who are there leave immediately.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Wednesday that the Russian force of more than 150,000 troops arrayed along Ukraine's borders was in an advanced state of readiness. "They are ready to go right now," Kirby said.

Early today, airspace over all of Ukraine was shut down to civilian air traffic, according to a notice to airmen.

A commercial flight tracking website showed that an Israeli El Al Boeing 787 flying from Tel Aviv to Toronto turned abruptly out of Ukrainian airspace before detouring over Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

The only other aircraft tracked over Ukraine was a U.S. RQ-4B Global Hawk unmanned surveillance plane, which began flying west early today after Russia imposed flight restrictions over Ukrainian territory.

Another wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks hit Ukraine's parliament and other government and banking websites Wednesday, and cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware.

Officials had long said they expected cyberattacks to accompany any Russian military incursion, and analysts said the incidents hew to a nearly two-decade-old Russian playbook of wedding cyber operations with real-world aggression.

Even before Putin's announcement, dozens of nations imposed sanctions on Russia, further squeezing its oligarchs and banks out of international markets.

Biden allowed sanctions to move forward against the company that built the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and against the company's CEO.

Germany said it was indefinitely suspending the project after Biden charged that Putin had launched "the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine" by sending troops into the separatist regions. The pipeline is complete but has not yet begun operating.

Even before the Russian military attack on Ukraine began, the threat of war had shredded Ukraine's economy and raised the specter of massive casualties, energy shortages across Europe and global economic chaos.

European Union sanctions against Russia took effect, targeting several companies along with 351 Russian lawmakers who approved a motion urging Putin to recognize the rebel regions and 27 senior government officials, business executives and top military officers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has shrugged off the sanctions, saying "Russia has proven that, with all the costs of the sanctions, it is able to minimize the damage."

ZELENSKYY PLEA

Zelenskyy had pleaded with the Russian people to stop their leadership from sending troops across the border into his country.

His words stood in sharp contrast to a speech delivered Monday by Putin, who delved into Russian history to undermine the notion of Ukraine as an independent nation. Zelenskyy sought to break through the wall of state-controlled Russian newscasts that have depicted Ukraine as a nation run by Nazis threatening Moscow, though he conceded that his words probably wouldn't be shown on Russian television.

"The Ukraine on your news and Ukraine in real life are two completely different countries -- and the main difference is ours is real," Zelenskyy said. "You are told that we are Nazis. How could a people that lost more than 8 million people in the fight against Nazism support Nazism?

"How could I be a Nazi?" said Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, noting that his grandfather spent the entire war as a Soviet soldier but died in an independent Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said Russians are being told that he is preparing an offensive to retake separatist territory in the Donbas region and "bomb it without questions." But, he asked, who would he be attacking?

"Luhansk? The house where my best friend's mother lives? The place where the father of my best friend is buried?" Zelenskyy said.

"This is our land. This is our history. What are you fighting for and with whom?" he said. "Many of you have been to Ukraine. Many of you have relatives in Ukraine. Some have studied in Ukrainian universities. Some have made friends with Ukrainians. You know our character. You know our people. You know our principles."

CYBERATTACKS

Early today in Ukraine, the foreign ministry and council of ministers were unreachable and other sites were slow to load, suggesting that distributed-denial-of-service attacks were continuing, though there was no official confirmation.

ESET Research Labs said it detected a previously unseen piece of data-wiping malware on "hundreds of machines in the country" Wednesday. It was not clear how many networks were affected.

"With regards whether the malware was successful in its wiping capability, we assume that this indeed was the case and affected machines were wiped," said ESET research chief Jean-Ian Boutin. He would not name the targets but said they were "large organizations." ESET was unable to say who was responsible.

Symantec Threat Intelligence detected three organizations hit by the wiper malware -- Ukrainian government contractors in Latvia and Lithuania and a financial institution in Ukraine, said Vikram Thakur, its technical director. Both countries are NATO members.

"The attackers have gone after these targets without much caring for where they may be physically located," he said.

All three targets had "close affiliation with the government of Ukraine," said Thakur, saying Symantec believed the attacks were "highly targeted." He said roughly 50 computers at the financial outfit were affected, some with data wiped.

Boutin said the malware's timestamp indicated it was created in late December.

"Russia likely has been planning this for months, so it is hard to say how many organizations or agencies have been back-doored in preparation for these attacks," said Chester Wisniewski, principal research scientist at the cybersecurity firm Sophos. He guessed the Kremlin intended to "send the message that they have compromised a significant amount of Ukrainian infrastructure and these are just little morsels to show how ubiquitous their penetration is."

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov, Dasha Litvinova, Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Angela Charlton, Frank Jordans, Lorne Cook, Frank Bajak, Robert Burns, Matthew Lee, Aamer Madhani, Eric Tucker, Ellen Knickmeyer, Zeke Miller, Chris Megerian, Darlene Superville and Frank Bajak of The Associated Press; and by Paul Sonne of The Washington Post.

The Azovstal metallurgical plant is seen on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia. Those moves come as the region braced for further confrontation Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)



FILE - A military truck drives down a street outside Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, late Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, after tensions over Ukraine escalated dramatically when Russian President Vladimir Putin got the OK to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions. (AP Photo, File)



A child stops by a large print at a photographic memorial for those killed in the confrontation between Ukraine's military and the pro-Russia separatist forces in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia, and Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday after tensions escalated dramatically when Russia's leader received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



A woman walks by a large print at a photographic memorial for those killed in the confrontation between Ukraine's military and the pro-Russia separatist forces in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia, and Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday after tensions escalated dramatically when Russia's leader received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



FILE - A woman, her fingernails painted in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag, takes part in a protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine, near the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, after tensions over Ukraine escalated dramatically when Russian President Vladimir Putin got the OK to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)



Pro-Kremlin activists and students rally with Russian and Donetsk People republic flags and a poster that reads: "Donetsk Luhansk People republics we are together" celebrating the recognition of rebel-controlled regions in Donbas, at the Palace Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. About five hundred people got together at St. Peterburg's main Palace Square and then proceeded along the streets of the city carrying flags of Russia and of the two self-proclaimed republics in Eastern Ukraine that have been recognised as independent by the Russian Government this week. (AP Photo/Ivan Petrov)



Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall during the national celebrations of the 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The Defenders of the Fatherland Day, celebrated in Russia on Feb. 23, honors the nation's military and is a nationwide holiday. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)



Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall during the national celebrations of the 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The Defenders of the Fatherland Day, celebrated in Russia on Feb. 23, honors the nation's military and is a nationwide holiday. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)







Ukrainian servicemen eat dinner Wednesday after serving their watch at the front lines near Svitlodarsk in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia-backed rebels continue to trade artillery fire in the area. (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)







At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday evening, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield called on Russia to pull back from Ukraine. “Backaway from the brink before it is too late,” Thomas-Greenfield said, urging a return to the negotiating table. (AP/UNTV)







Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a joint news conference Wednesday with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda in Kyiv, Ukraine. Early today Zelenskyy made a plea for peace in a national address, warning that tens of thousands of lives could be lost. Zelenskyy said he asked for a call with Putin late Wednesday, but the Kremlin didn’t respond. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)





