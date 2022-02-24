Razorback rallies the norm as of late

UP NEXT

No. 18 Arkansas men vs. No. 6 Kentucky

WHEN 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 22-6, 11-4 SEC; Kentucky 22-5, 11-3

SERIES Kentucky leads 33-12

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV CBS

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas basketball team won at Florida for the first time since 1995, but the Razorbacks' 82-74 victory on Tuesday night at Exactech Arena had a familiar feel to it.

For the seventh time in what has become a 12-1 stretch for Arkansas the past six weeks, the Razorbacks rallied to win after trailing or being tied in the second half.

The No. 18 Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC) overcame a 60-54 Florida lead with 7:57 left for their latest comeback victory.

"It starts with our togetherness," said senior guard JD Notae, who led Arkansas with 22 points. "I feel like this group has each other's back.

"We go fight for each other, no matter what the situation.

"And we just never thought we were out of it. We just wanted to keep fighting, keep fighting. And that's what we did."

Sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had 15 points and 10 rebounds and played the final 7:57 with 4 fouls.

"We never give up," Williams said.

Arkansas' first SEC comeback victory came Jan. 15 at No. 12 LSU, where the Razorbacks won 65-58 after trailing 54-46 with 9:26 left.

The rallying Razorbacks beat South Carolina 75-59 in Walton Arena three days later when they were behind 40-33 at halftime.

After Texas A&M twice led Arkansas by two points in overtime on Jan. 22, the Razorbacks won 76-73 at home.

Arkansas avenged a loss at Mississippi State in the SEC opener on Feb. 5 by pulling away to beat the Bulldogs 63-55 at home after the game was tied 42-42 with 11:17 left.

Most impressively, Arkansas beat No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime in Walton Arena three days later after the Tigers took a 64-59 lead with 3:11 left in regulation.

On Saturday the Razorbacks defeated No. 16 Tennessee 58-48 at home after the Vols led 41-40 with 8:19 left.

"I'd love to say it's some magic formula," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said about the comeback victories. "[Tuesday night] I told our team that we've got to get back to defending like the 1985 Chicago Bears, because they were so good defensively."

That Bears defense was led by Arkansas All-American defensive lineman Dan Hampton and Chicago won the Super Bowl.

"I think the whole team looked at me like what am I talking about?" Musselman said. "I have no clue.

"But I do think that losing taught us a lot. It really did."

Arkansas lost five of six games and was 10-5 overall and 0-3 in SEC play before beating Missouri 87-43 in Walton Arena on Jan. 12.

The "Missouri Massacre" was the Razorbacks' first game after an 86-81 loss at Texas A&M on Jan. 8.

"We made a U-turn on January 9th and decided that in order to win, you had to go earn the game," Musselman said. "We talk about that a lot during timeouts, that nothing's going to be given to you.

"[Tuesday night] when we got down six late in the game, a lot of teams, that thing could have spiraled to 10 or 11 with the Florida student section.

"But in the huddles, man, there's belief, there's communication. Everybody's talking."

The Razorbacks outscored the Gators 28-14 the final 7:44.

"Postgame, probably the coolest thing is everybody's happy for each other," Musselman said. "And that just doesn't happen often.

"Sometimes you walk into the locker room and somebody might not have played the role they want.

"When I looked around, I knew there were going to be seven guys happy, because there were seven that played significant [minutes].

"But when you see players happy for each other, and their role might not be what they want, it certainly talks about the chemistry of the team."

Arkansas got three-pointers from Williams, senior guard Stanley Umude and Notae, then Notae hit two free throws for a 77-71 lead with 40.4 seconds left.

Sophomore guard Davonte Davis scored the Razorbacks' final five points to finish with 19.

"We knew that they were going to fight, they were going to play hard," Notae said. "So we had to up our intensity.

"We had to lock in, get stops and just push it on offense. Get some easy ones. Our flow got going."

Florida forward Colin Castleton, a 6-11 senior, scored 18 of his career-high 29 points in the second half when Arkansas focused on tightening its perimeter defense.

The Gators hit 1 of 9 three-pointers in the second half after going 7 of 16 in the first half.

"I feel like we're able to realize what we're doing wrong within the game," Williams said. "We were able to realize we weren't playing the best defense.

"In the second half, I feel like we were able to tune in on that. This team is really good at flipping the switch and turning the page.

"Just getting ready and doing what we're supposed to do, even if we start off wrong."

Arkansas improved to 5-3 in SEC road games, including 5-1 since losing at Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks' other road loss was 68-67 at Alabama -- their lone setback in the last 13 games.

Arkansas came back in that game, too, taking a one-point lead after trailing by 13 points in the second half, but the Crimson Tide got a stop when Notae missed a three-pointer with four seconds left, then survived a half-court heave by Davis that bounced off the basket at the buzzer.

"Right now we're a really confident team on the road," Musselman said. "I think that everybody can see that. We got on the plane [to Florida] with the thought process of winning this game and not being satisfied with how we've played.

"When a team wins at this pace, you've got a group that's not satisfied, a group that's hungry and wants to continue to get better."