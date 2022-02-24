Renewed queries

What do we really know about the actual cost of substituting solar energy for traditional sources of generation? With any new technology there are enthusiastic advocates who provide all types of data and statistics that sound impressive.

Such was the case recently when such an advocate applauded Walmart for its commitment to be a "regenerative company" powered by 100 percent renewable energy by 2035 with zero carbon emissions by 2040. So stated CEO Doug McMillon.

So far Walmart has installed solar panels on 419 stores. It was encouraged to follow suit with all 5,342 stores which could generate 8,974.4 gigawatt-hours of solar energy each year. Wow! That sounds fantastic! Further, it has "already saved $1 million in electricity payments from its solar installations."

Free-floating numbers without context need further examination. So let's examine the numbers proudly put forth.

Where does the "could generate" 8,974 gigawatt-hours come from? It could mean at 100 percent capacity. However, multiple references I found have indicated that solar operates only at about 15 percent of capacity. Powerline reported that in Minnesota, solar farms operated at 26 percent capacity in the summer and about 7 percent in the winter during 2020.

Charles Frank, writing for the Brookings Institute in 2014, said that "a typical solar plant in the United States operates at only about 15 percent of full capacity." He goes on to say that wind operates at about 25 percent of full capacity. Solar electrification is about 200 percent more expensive as carbon-based fuels.

Which brings up another question: Is Walmart committed to ensure that there will always be sufficient backup from gas, nuclear and coal to prevent blackouts? Coal, and I would suppose gas, operates at 90 percent year-round. Frank suggests that it would take 7.3 solar plants and 4.3 wind plants to produce the same amount of power with the same reliability as a coal-fired plant.

In The Wall Street Journal last week, Katherine Blunt told us that we are taking coal, nuclear and gas production out of service faster than we will be able to produce carbon-free energy. Major blackouts have increased from two dozen in 2000 to over 180 in 2020. Plus our electrical grid is decrepit, much of it built out in the 1940s.

Another question: What is the "carbon debt" incurred by the mining, manufacturing, transporting and installing of solar power systems? How long will it take to offset the carbon put into the atmosphere? Mining millions of tons of aggregate and metal, including precious metals, transporting them to and from smelting facilities, assembling the systems, involving further transportation and final installation produces millions of tons of carbon.

The smelting process heats the material to 3,000 degrees using coal, petroleum coke, wood chips, charcoal and quartz, plus a huge amount of electricity in the giant carbon electrodes.

Ships transporting raw material and smelted panels are fueled by "bunker fuel," which is the dregs of the oil refining process, extremely high in sulphur dioxide, and each trip dumps thousands of tons of carbon into the atmosphere.

Since China is big into solar panel production, it makes sense that it recently agreed to purchase 100 million tons of coal from Russia. The raw material for the panels is mined in South America, Africa and elsewhere, shipped to China and shipped back. All this for an energy system that works 15 percent of the time.

How long will these solar panels last? Estimates I have read are from 15 to 25 years. Will their life be long enough to pay off the carbon debt of production? Where will they be taken when replaced? They are not biodegradable. The same question arises for windmills, which are said to last 20 years. A staggering amount of refuse will need to find a final resting place.

The million-dollar savings mentioned by McMillon was without context. If we assume it was for one year, with 419 stores the savings would be less than $2,400 a year or $200 a month, which is about the average electric bill for a 3,000-square-foot home with eight-foot ceilings (24,000 cubic feet) and a moderate amount of energy updates.

I guess I'm just a skeptic who has lived my life through dozens of existential crises, beginning with the nuclear holocaust in the '50s. Our teacher drilled us third-graders on how to quickly get under our desks for protection in case of a nuclear attack. Then in the '60s it was global cooling. The Population Bomb came out in 1968 and worldwide famine was predicted. In the '70s we were told we were out of oil and gas. We were going to run out of water in the '80s.

All these dire predictions were made by experts much smarter than you or me. The Club of Rome for one. Thinkers. Scientists. Visionaries. Then it was global warming, which morphed into climate change. I can't count the times our "seven years to oblivion" has expired. It's ironic that the experts who were totally off base are still regarded as experts. Maybe it's because by the time a catastrophic prediction was obviously not going to take place, the world had moved on to another crisis.

But I have observed this: There is no risk financially or professionally for an "expert" to predict an existential threat. But those who stand up and ask reasonable questions will get no government or private funding, no adoration and often will lose their livelihood by trying to ask serious questions. To quote the late President Reagan, we need to trust but verify.

Wally Loveless is a Realtor who lives in Little Rock.