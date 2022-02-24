Rogers businessman Jim Tull files for Rogers Senate seat, assuring a primary race

ROGERS -- Rogers businessman Jim Tull filed for eastern Benton County's state Senate District 32 on Tuesday, assuring a Republican primary contest in the race to replace retiring state Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers.

"I am running for Senate because we need elected officials focused on helping real people make their lives better," Tull said in a news release. "Too many politicians waste time fighting for Facebook likes instead of delivering real-world results for taxpayers. With my decades of business experience, I know I can help bring common-sense fiscal responsibility to Little Rock."

Rep. Joshua Bryant also has filed as a Republican for the office. No Democratic candidate had filed as of Wednesday, but the Democratic Party is seeking a nominee there, according to the party's public statements.

Tull, 57, is chief financial officer for Crafton Tull, a civil engineering, surveying, architecture, landscape architecture and planning firm with more than 200 employees working across Arkansas and Oklahoma. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Arkansas Tech University. He has worked for the Crafton Tull firm since 1993.

District 32 covers all of eastern Benton County, extending from Rogers, Little Flock and Pea Ridge in the west to the county's border in the east. It also contains a portion of extreme northeastern Washington County.

The 2022 election will be the first after legislative district lines were redrawn following the U.S. census. Districts were redrawn to equalize populations in them. All 35 state Senate seats are up for election in the first regular election after redistricting. The newly elected senators will then draw lots to determine which half of them get regular four-year terms and which initially get two-year terms. That ensures at least half of all senators will be up for election every election year.

State senators normally serve four-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357.