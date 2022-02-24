Rogers School Board hears about superintendent candidates

ROGERS -- The Rogers School Board expects to hold its first round of interviews with superintendent candidates early next week.

The board met for more than four hours Tuesday night in executive session with Ray and Associates, the firm it hired to assist in the search for the School District's next leader, according to Nathan Gairhan, board president.

Forty-three people applied for the job by the Feb. 6 deadline, Gairhan said. Ray and Associates, as part of its initial vetting process, whittled the candidate list to 14 and discussed those candidates with the board Tuesday, he said.

The board plans to meet again Monday and Tuesday for the first round of interviews with candidates before choosing a few to advance to the final round of interviews the following week, Gairhan said.

The board's next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for March 15. Gairhan said he hopes the board will be ready to choose the next superintendent at that meeting.

He declined to release names of any candidates at this point in the process, but said the board would release names of the finalists next week.

Superintendent Marlin Berry, 66, announced in October his intention to retire this summer. The board hired Ray and Associates, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in November to lead a national search for his replacement. Rogers hired the same firm in 2016 for the search that landed Berry -- then superintendent of the Olathe (Kan.) Public Schools -- after former superintendent Janie Darr announced her retirement.

The district is paying the company $20,000 from its general fund, said Ashley Siwiec, district director of communications.

Rogers is Arkansas' fourth-largest school district with about 15,600 students.