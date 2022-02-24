School news: Ole Miss, Tufts, UCA

Cumberlands

University of the Cumberlands is proud to announce the graduation of the first cohort of the Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies program at the university's Northern Kentucky campus. Among the graduates is Cole Kauffeld of Hagarville.

The cohort began the didactic phase of the program (the "book learning" phase) in October 2019 and began the clinical phase in March 2021, completing rotations at various health clinics and hospitals over the course of that year.

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky, located in Williamsburg.

Ole Miss

The University of Mississippi announced students named to the fall 2021 honor rolls. The following students were named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00:

Gwendelyn Gardner of Bella Vista; Destiny Wilson of Harrison; Amanda Arnold of Bentonville; Alexander Sembrot of Centerton; Mercy Trahan of Fort Smith; Emillie Burgess of Fort Smith; Carli Jones of Rogers; Claudia Manning of Siloam Springs; Ella Mertins of Fayetteville; and Natalie Gumm of Siloam Springs.

Named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74, were:

Kiley Robison of Fort Smith; Kaylan Melvin of Rogers; William McKissack of Clarksville; Weston Hudson of Springdale; Bailey Barnes of Springdale; and Sarah Box of Rogers.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university, located in Oxford.

Clark University

Jeremy P. Sonnabend of Bentonville was named to first honors on the Clark University Dean's List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester. Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Founded in 1887, Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university located in Worcester, Mass.

Bates College

The following students have been named to the Dean's List at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2021. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.

Cerise Stanley of Bentonville; and

Alexis Evans of Rogers.

Located in Lewiston, Maine, Bates is internationally recognized as a leading liberal arts college, attracting students from across the U.S. and around the world since 1855.

Graceland

Graceland University has announced the fall 2021 graduation list, which includes Loretta Smithson of Springdale, who graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner).

Sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, was founded in 1895.

Tufts

Tufts University recently announced the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Dean's List honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Included were:

Morgan Farrar of Rudy, Class of 2022; and

Nole Wade of Centerton, Class of 2025.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States.

Millikin

Isabel Rimovsky of Van Buren is among the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean's List at Millikin University for the fall 2021 semester.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors.

The students named to the Dean's List at Millikin University are listed in alphabetical order according to last name.

Millikin University is a private, comprehensive university with a diverse student population of approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students in Decatur, Ill.

Ole Miss

More than 600 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in December 2021. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Law, Pharmacy, Journalism and New Media, Engineering, Education, Business Administration, Applied Sciences and Patterson School of Accountancy.

Among them were:

Taylor Weaver, Siloam Springs, Master of Business Administration in the Graduate School;

Conner Beringer, Bentonville, Bachelor of Business Administration in the School of Business Administration; and

Britain Castagna, Siloam Springs, Bachelor of Science in the School of Journalism and New Media.

The University of Mississippi, located in Oxford is the state's flagship university.

Nebraska-Lincoln

More than 6,700 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Among them are:

Fayetteville: Trinity Olivia Thompson, junior, Dean's List, College of Arts and Sciences, environmental studies.

Fort Smith: Carly Marie Jahn, senior, Dean's List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism.

Rogers: Seth William Ellsworth, graduate student, Dean's List, College of Business, Master of Business Administration.

The University of Nebraska at Lincoln is the state's oldest university and the flagship of the UN system.

UCA

The University of Central Arkansas held fall 2021 commencement Dec. 10-11 in the Farris Center on campus. Degrees and certificates were conferred to 664 graduates from the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and the Graduate School. Among those graduating were:

Hannah Mae Baguasan Lluvido of Fort Smith; Philip Charles Baker Wilson of Harrison; Dusty Dawn Marie Douglas of Clarksville; Suzanne Aleece Adams of Bentonville; Alexis Makayla Albers of Rogers; Riyadh Ananda of Fort Smith; Chelsea Arrick of Rogers.

Erik M Batt of Van Buren; Megan Scarlett Bonagurio of Rogers; Alicia Ann Boyd of Fort Smith; Maureen Broglen of Fayetteville; Jessica Brown of Alma; Nori Rochelle Bunch of Rogers; Katelyn Kennedy Burt of Springdale; Haley Jane Caudle of Van Buren; Mason Byrant Chick of Waldron.

Chyna S. Clements of Greenwood; Kara Jean Cooper of Bella Vista; Annabelle E Cornelius of Fayetteville; Deana Marie Cowell of Clarksville; Sydney Ireland Davidson of Fort Smith; Caroline Rose Davis of Van Buren; Kaylee Suzanne Dewees of Fort Smith; Rachel Duncan of Decatur; Emily Jeane Dye of Greenwood; Annemarie Lynn Eaton of Harrison.

Cody Allen Fields of Rogers; Deonte Fisher of Fort Smith; Madison N Fontenot of West Fork; Christopher Wayne Freitag-Shaw of Rogers; Lucas Austin Geurian of Bentonville; Logan William-Spence Gilbreath of Fayetteville; Joanna Laura Grana Maciel of Fort Smith; Andrea Faith Griffin of Mountainburg; Katherine Grace Haddock of Fort Smith.

Mackenzie Rae Hardison of Bella Vista; Emmaleigh Rosemarie Hardy of Harrison; William S Henderson of Centerton; Heather Hurst of Rogers; Chandler Klein of Fayetteville; Shalyn Janae Kroth of Fort Smith; Sydney A Kupers of Van Buren; Savannah C. LaBrecque of Bentonville; Blake E. Loenneke of Springdale; Sarah Danley Marr of Van Buren; Heather Denise McQueen of Fayetteville.

Grant Thomas Moore of Van Buren; Emily Noelle Moore of Rogers; Jody Ann Morris of Harrison; Addison Paige Moy of Greenwood; Sawyer Patrick Neil of Fort Smith; Deborah Ogle of Garfield; Rebekah Mae Olienyk of Van Buren; Debbie Oubay of Fort Smith; Cooper Stephen Passmore of Huntington; McKayla Thuylinh Phan of Fort Smith; Tina E Ply of Lead Hill.

Robert Nicholas Remy of Fort Smith; Daniel Keith Richard of Ozark; Kaitlin Sandifer of Greenwood; Alyssa Nicole Santana of Van Buren; Chloe Sophia Scaccia of Springdale; Kayla D Schluterman of Greenwood; Nickolas Cole Schriner of Harrison; Cody Allan Schwieso of Springdale; Charles H Scott of Booneville; Natalie Allison Shepperd of Fayetteville; Madison Renee Sherrill of Rogers; Kendra Leann Shigley of Greenwood.

Shelby Alison Smith of Springdale; John Jeremy Snell of Rogers; Grant Andrew Southerland of Fayetteville; Cara E Ulrich of Rogers; Grant Patrick Vrazel of Fort Smith; Phoebe Kim Vu of Fort Smith; Jennifer Leigh Wages of Knoxville; Andrea Shirelle Washington of Fort Smith; Star Lynn Waters of Alpena; Abigail Dawn Webb of Springdale; Emily Rochelle White of Springdale; Nicholas Joesph Wiench of Rogers; Morgan Rylee Wunder of Prairie Grove; and Ka Due Yang of Elkins.

Located in Conway, the University of Central Arkansas was founded in 1907 as the Arkansas State Normal School.

