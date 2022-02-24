ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: SoMardi Gras Parade puts forth ‘Pirates and Popstars’





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

FUN: SoMardi Gras

"Pirates and Popstars" is the theme for this year's SoMa 501 "SoMardi Gras Parade," noon Saturday, featuring floats, walking groups, classic cars and pets. A promotional pitch for the parade suggests, "Think Madonna, Blackbeard, or maybe Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow riding down Main Street in the Black Pearl!" First prize is $500, second is $250. Rock Town Distillery is the presenter; entertainment sponsor is Community Bakery.

The Root Cafe's annual Beard Competition starts immediately after the parade in Bernice Garden, 1401 Main, with Zydeco band Gerard Delafose and the Zydeco Gators, followed by a Second Line band competition featuring several Little Rock School District bands.

Bull sessions

The Professional Bull Riders' top 30, on the group's elite "Unleash the Beast" tour, will compete in the "Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown" at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, 7:45 p.m. Friday -- all competing bull riders will get on one bull each -- with 12 finalists vying for the championship, 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $19-$109 in advance (plus service charges), $5 more day of show. Visit ticketmaster.com and PBR.com. Call (800) 732-1727.

"Elite Seats" are available in three tiers and include premium seating, a question-and-answer presentation with some of the top bull riders and stock contractors, a behind-the-scenes look at the event from the back of the bucking chutes, a $10 concession voucher and souvenir credential and lanyard. The PBR Premier Elite Seat, $450, includes a limited-edition, take-home souvenir folding chair. Visit pbr.com/tickets/premium-experiences.

Fantastick Patrick

Entertainer Fantastick Patrick combines situational improvised comedy with tricks and stunts that could include riding on a 10-foot unicycle, balancing step ladders and improvised songs on the ukulele, 7 p.m. today at the Event Center at Fairview Park, 1140 Mt. Holly Road, Camden. Tickets are $20, $35 for two, free for children and students accompanied by a Ouchita County Community Concerts ticket holder. Call (870) 807-6915 or visit explorecamden.com.

MUSIC: Honoring 'The Nine'

Baritone Ronald Jenson-McDaniel performs "The Nine," composed by Little Rock native Randall Standridge in honor of the Little Rock Nine and the 60th anniversary of the 1957 Little Rock Central High Crisis, with the Little Rock Winds and conductor Israel Getzov, 7:30 p.m. today at Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. The National Park Service commissioned "The Nine" through the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site for the Little Rock Central High Wind Ensemble, which premiered it.

McDaniel will also sing three of Aaron Copland's "Old American Songs": "The Dodger," "I Bought Me a Cat" and "At the River." The program, titled "Reflections," also includes the "National Emblem March" by Edwin Eugene Bagley; "Chorale and Shaker Dance" by John Zdechlik; "Elegy" by John Barnes Chance; "American Overture for Band" by Joseph Wilcox Jenkins; and Frank Ticheli's arrangement of "Amazing Grace."

Tickets are $15, free for students. Visit lrwinds.org. Masks and social distancing are required.

Hip-hop & classics

Violinist Gareth Johnson will premiere his "Songs for Hip-Hop Violin and Orchestra" with the Delta Symphony Orchestra and conductor Neale Bartee, 3 p.m. Sunday in Riceland Hall, Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Johnson will also solo in the "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso" by Camille Saint-Saens. Rounding out the program: the "Festive Overture" by William Grant Still and the "Symphony No. 5" in c minor, op.67, by Ludwig van Beethoven. Tickets are $20-$35. Call (870) 761-8254 or visit deltasymphonyorchestra.org.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Suffrage and suffering

Little Rock's Parkview High School drama, choir, and orchestra students highlight voices of the women's suffrage movement and people who fight to protect and expand human rights around the world in a special livestream Black History Month performance, 4 p.m. Sunday. The show is a partnership with the Clinton Presidential Center. "Admission" is free. Sign up at clintonpresidentialcenter.org/blackhistorymonth.

Optometrist honored

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Center for Arkansas History and Culture has put up an online exhibit on the life and achievements of Arkansas civil rights leader Dr. William Townsend, the first Black American licensed to practice optometry in the state and a state legislator, at ualrexhibits.org/characters/william-townsend. The exhibit will remain up indefinitely. Funding comes from a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council. Find other CAHC online exhibits at ualr.edu/cahc/online-exhibits.

ART: Copeland collages

"STR123," one of Donnie Copeland's "striations," goes on display Monday at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Continuum: Painted Collage by Donnie Copeland," "striations" (painting and collage hybrids of) by the professor of drawing and painting at Ouachita Baptist University, goes on display Monday in the Focus Gallery at the Windgate Center of Art and Design, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The exhibit will be on display through April 1. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Email jklivaudais@ualr.edu.

OBU photo exhibits

Photography exhibits "Be Here to Love Me" by Liz Sanders and "Sticks and Stones" by Donna Pinckley go on display Monday in the Adams Galleries, Moses-Provine Hall, Ouachita Baptist University, 401 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia.

Sanders' exhibit examines and honors the life of her father, who had dementia, and raises awareness on how this illness affects patients' families, according to a news release. Pinckley, on the faculty at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, attempts to offer insight on themes related to the human condition, including racism, through her photography, according to the release.

The exhibits, part of the School of Fine Arts' guest artist series, will be up through April 1. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday. Call (870) 245-4655 or email robersoncw@obu.edu.

FILM: 'Borderlands' films

The River Valley Film Society opens "Borderlands," a monthly film series showing some of the 132 movies screened at the 2021 Fort Smith International Film Festival, with overall festival winner "Black Boys," 7 p.m. Friday at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. Doors open at 6:30. "The Fabric of Fort Smith," a short documentary covering 225 years of Fort Smith Black history, precedes the main attraction. Admission is $5. Call (479) 222-6186 or visit fortsmithfilm.com.



