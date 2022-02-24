



FOOTBALL

Mallett named White Hall head coach

Former University of Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett was named the next head football coach at White Hall after the district's board approved his hiring on Wednesday.

Mallett was previously the offensive coordinator at Mountain Home, hired to that position in April 2020. The Bombers went 11-14 with back-to-back playoff appearances in Mallett's two season, snapping a 23-game losing streak with a 41-7 win against Nettlton on Aug. 11, 2020.

A third-round NFL Draft pick in 2011 by the New England Patriots, Mallett carved out a notable collegiate football career -- playing two seasons at Arkansas. Mallett threw for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns as a Razorback and started 26 games, including a Liberty Bowl win against East Carolina in 2010 where he was the Most Valuable Player and a Sugar Bowl loss against Ohio State in 2011.

Last playing in the NFL in 2017, Mallett recorded 1,835 pass yards and nine touchdowns between his time with the Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. Most recently, Mallett played in The Spring League, a developmental league that had eight teams play six-game schedules in 2021, with pods in Houston and Indianapolis. Mallett played for the Generals, one of four teams based in the Houston pod.

-- Adam Cole

Five former Arkansas college players drafted by USFL

The USFL completed its two-day draft Wednesday, with five players with ties to Arkansas college football programs selected.

Two former University of Arkansas players were selected in the 34th round -- Cheyenne O'Grady and La'Michael Pettway.

O'Grady, a Fayetteville native who was at Arkansas in 2015-18, was selected in the 34th round in the tight ends/h-back round by the Tampa Bay Bandits. Pettway, a Nashville native who was in the Razorbacks program in 2015-18 before transferring to Iowa State in 2019, was taken by the Michigan Panthers.

Arkansas State had two former players selected, including wide receiver Jonathan Adams (Jonesboro) in the 15th round by the New Orleans Breakers and safety Cody Brown in the 19th round by the Philadelphia Stars.

Former Lyon wide receiver Randy Satterfield was selected in the 17th round by the New Jersey Generals.

The USFL, which features eight teams, begins its season in April in Birmingham, Ala.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

BASEBALL

UCA game at Memphis canceled

Already once rescheduled, the University of Central Arkansas' game at Memphis was canceled Wednesday, the program announced via Twitter.

It's unclear if the game will be rescheduled.

The Bears are still scheduled to host the Tigers in Conway this season, at 6 p.m. April 19 at Bear Stadium.

-- Adam Cole

College basebal

O. 3 OLE MISS 15, ARKANSAS STATE 5

The Red Wolves were routed at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. The game was called with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning when umpires determined field conditions had become unplayable because of rain.

ASU (0-4) got two runs in the first inning but the Rebels scored 12 in response, with Jack Washburn picking up the win for Ole Miss (4-0).

ASU's Ben Klutts finished with two hits, one of which was a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning.

— Arkansas Democrat-Gazette



