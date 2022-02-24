Super Quiz: Fruit

1. Title of a 1971 Woody Allen comedy film.
2. A projection in the front of a man's neck.
3. Little Jack Horner pulled one out of a Christmas pie.
4. Song title: "-------- Pink and Apple Blossom White."
5. Slang word for a hand grenade.
6. Title of a TV series: "---------- Is the New Black."
7. Nickname of Ty Cobb.
8. Title of a 1939 novel by John Steinbeck.
9. Where Fats Domino found his thrill.
ANSWERS:
1. "Bananas"
2. Adam's apple
3. Plum
4. Cherry
5. Pineapple
6. Orange
7. "The Georgia Peach"
8. "The Grapes of Wrath"
9. Blueberry Hill