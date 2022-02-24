Super Quiz: Fruit

1. Title of a 1971 Woody Allen comedy film.

2. A projection in the front of a man's neck.

3. Little Jack Horner pulled one out of a Christmas pie.

4. Song title: "-------- Pink and Apple Blossom White."

5. Slang word for a hand grenade.

6. Title of a TV series: "---------- Is the New Black."

7. Nickname of Ty Cobb.

8. Title of a 1939 novel by John Steinbeck.

9. Where Fats Domino found his thrill.

ANSWERS:

1. "Bananas"

2. Adam's apple

3. Plum

4. Cherry

5. Pineapple

6. Orange

7. "The Georgia Peach"

8. "The Grapes of Wrath"

9. Blueberry Hill