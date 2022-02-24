Suspect in homicide surrenders to police

A 24-year-old Pine Bluff man surrendered to police on a warrant Tuesday evening in connection to the December slaying of Mari Martin.

Kendrick Hunter was booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center at 10:07 p.m. on first-degree murder. He is accused of killing Martin, 27, at 1501 W. 25th Ave.

Bail has been set at $500,000 secured for Hunter. The case has been assigned to 11th West Circuit Second Division Judge Rob Wyatt Jr.

According to an affidavit from Pine Bluff Police Detective Ryan Edwards, officers arrived at the location at about 1:31 p.m. on Dec. 5 and discovered Martin lying on the ground and not moving. Hunter allegedly told police, "I shot him," and was taken into custody without further incident.

"All witnesses stated they saw Mari Martin, Brandon Flowers and Kendrick Hunter fighting," Edwards said in the affidavit. "The witnesses stated after the fight, Mr. Martin pulled out a handgun and began firing it at Mr. Flowers. The witnesses stated that Mr. Flowers and Mr. Hunter retrieved their firearms and returned fire. The witnesses stated another fight broke out, and Mr. Martin knocked out Mr. Flowers. The witnesses stated Mr. Hunter then shot Mr. Martin."

Hunter is alleged to have told police that Martin, who was identified as the father of Hunter's sister's unborn child, walked by his residence and was yelling on the phone though Martin was reportedly not welcome because of previous threats. After telling Martin to leave, Hunter told police Martin tried to fight him and Flowers, according to the affidavit.

When Martin pulled out a handgun, Hunter reportedly told police he got his gun and fired two to three warning shots in Martin's direction.

"Mr. Hunter stated Mr. Flowers and Mr. Martin had got into another 'tussle,' and Mr. Flowers was knocked out," the affidavit reads. "Mr. Hunter stated he then shot at Mr. Martin twice, striking him in the leg or side area."

Martin was pronounced dead at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Flowers was read his Miranda rights in connection with the incident, but no charges were filed against him. He allegedly told police he tried to break up the fight but was not sure whether he returned fire.