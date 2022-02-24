Testimony wraps up in Pulaski County Special School District administrator’s lawsuit

A Pulaski County Special School District administrator who accused the School Board of discrimination and retaliation after she was passed over for the superintendent position will have to wait a little longer for a resolution to her case after winter weather forced the federal courthouse in Little Rock to close for the second time this year.

Janice Warren stepped in as interim superintendent of the district in 2017 after the newly elected School Board fired former Superintendent Jerry Guess.

She filed the lawsuit in 2019 saying the board didn't hire her to replace Guess after she notified board members of disparities in the construction of two new schools, Mills High School and Robinson Middle School. She said the board instead hired current Superintendent Charles McNulty despite him being less qualified than her for the position.

Warren is currently assistant superintendent for equity and pupil services, the position she held before being selected for the interim superintendent position.

After five days of testimony, attorneys for both sides wrapped up their cases with closing statements Wednesday, and by noon U.S. District Judge Brian Miller gave the jury final instructions. A few minutes later, after receiving word the courthouse had been closed because of to icy road conditions, Miller released the jury with instructions to return for deliberations when it reopens.

According to the courthouse website, the courthouse will remain closed today but is scheduled to reopen Friday morning.

Summing up the case for Warren, her attorney, Sarah Howard Jenkins, said a number of factors suggested Warren was discriminated against because of her sex, race and "because she did the right thing to make sure the court was notified that PCSSD had violated the law by engaging in a $20 million act of discrimination against minority children in this school district."

In August 2017, just more than a month after she was hired as interim superintendent, Warren notified School Board members and the district's attorney that the district had deviated from its federal court-approved desegregation plan in regard to construction of the new Robinson Middle and Mills High schools.

In retaliation, Jenkins said, although Warren was among nine superintendent candidates chosen for closer consideration by a national search firm, she was not among the three finalists selected to interview with the board, despite being employed with the district already and having the most administrative experience of the nine.

"They were getting even," she said. "She aired their dirty laundry. ... Dr. Warren reported to the board, to the attorney and to the court that the Mills High School students, parents and community were being discriminated against on the basis of race."

In addition, Jenkins said, Warren's treatment had an added effect of sending a message to other district employees.

"Dr. Warren's failure to be selected for an interview might well dissuade or discourage a reasonable worker in the same or similar circumstances from opposing race discrimination," she said.

Jenkins said the selection of the three candidates for final interviews with the board was a pretext to ensure the board got the superintendent it wanted while making sure the process looked above board.

Two of the candidates, James Harris of Philadelphia, Pa., and Erick Pruitt of Houston, Texas, were Black, and Charles McNulty of Waterloo, Iowa, the board's eventual pick for superintendent, is white.

Jenkins said McNulty's qualifications were far superior to those of Pruitt and Harris.

"Dr. McNulty's selection was certain," she said. "Why were Harris and Pruitt, who were substantially less qualified, in that pool? Their presence served as a pretext, a cover-up for creating a racially diverse pool. ... None of the other candidates had the experience that Dr. Warren and Dr. McNulty had."

Jay Bequette, attorney for the district's School Board, told jurors that the board's decision to hire McNulty manifested its desire to give the district a fresh start. He said even if the decision was wrong or unfair, that did not of itself make the decision illegal and that legitimate reasons supported the decision.

"Those reasons were the desire based on the past, and horse trading, side deals and back room deals and the board not getting information about things that it needed, and the board being embarrassed about things it wasn't told about and were exposed by others, it wanted a clean break from the past," Bequette said. "A fresh start, a new set of eyes at the helm to send this district in the direction the board felt it needed and thought it could go. That hasn't changed."

He said that was the reason the board enlisted a professional search firm to conduct a national search for a new superintendent.

Jury deliberations are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday.