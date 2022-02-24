The bear growls

“As a nation, we began by declaring that ‘all men are created equal.’ We now practically read it ‘all men are created equal, except negroes.’ When the Know-Nothings get control, it will read ‘all men are created equal, except negroes, and foreigners, and Catholics.’ When it comes to this I should prefer emigrating to some country where they make no pretense of loving liberty—to Russia, for instance, where despotism can be taken pure, and without the base alloy of hypocrisy.” —Abraham Lincoln

EVEN THEN, Russia was known as a bad player on the world stage. And could be used as the bad example. That was before Lenin/Stalin/Gulag Archipelago. Even before the riddle/mystery/ enigma stuff of Churchill’s time. When was the last time Russia was not on the side of the bad characters? Lest we forget, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact allied the Soviets with Hitler’s Germany until Operation Barbarossa.

Thanks to CNN—CNN!—we are reminded that once upon a time, a candidate for president tried to warn us that Putin’s Russia wasn’t much changed from Brezhnev’s U.S.S.R. After all, Vladimir Putin got his training in the KGB and knows from false flags, propaganda and cloak-and-dagger ops.

He also knows that a democratic, happy, thriving example of a country right next door in the Ukraine might spell the end of his regime sooner or later. And strongmen like him don’t usually go out on top. There are very few Castros in his business. There are more Ceausescus.

The candidate that CNN reminded us about? Mitt Romney.

Now you may remember, because it wasn’t that long ago. In the 2012 presidential race, Mitt Romney told CNN that we should keep our eyes on the former Soviets/future antagonists: “Russia, this is, without question, our No. 1 geopolitical foe,” Sen. Romney told Wolf Blitzer. “They fight every cause for the world’s worst actors.” Thanks to Chris Cillizza for reminding us of this bit of old news. Remember how the press considered that a “mistake” by Romney? What a blunder, a misstep, a gaffe. Because, after all, wasn’t China on the rise? Wasn’t Iran trying to get a nuke? And we still had al-Qaida to deal with.

Chris Cillizza reminds us that in the third presidential debate that year, President Obama nearly tied himself in knots to remind the world what Mitt Romney had said a few weeks earlier, doubtless with some advice from his PR staff about having a “gotcha” moment on national TV within reach: “When you were asked,” President Obama said, “what’s the biggest geopolitical threat facing America, you said ‘Russia.’ Not al-Qaida. You said Russia. And, the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back, because the Cold War’s been over 20 years.” It probably got a lot of laughs during debate prep. But it didn’t exactly go down in debate history with “You’re no Jack Kennedy.” “At the time, the attack worked,” Mr. Cillizza writes. “Obama cast himself as the candidate who understood the current threats—led by al-Qaida. Romney was the candidate still stuck in the Cold War age, a black-and-white figure in a colorful—and complex—world. But today, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine, Romney’s comments look very, very different. And by ‘different,’ I mean ‘right,’ as even some Democrats are now acknowledging.” Not a lot of Democrats. But some.

Not that anybody, even Mitt Romney, can look at the events of today and feel good about being right a decade ago. But even if it takes a while, it’s good to set the record straight.