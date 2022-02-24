DFW flights scratched ahead of storm

DALLAS — Hundreds of flights were canceled Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as parts of Oklahoma and Missouri as well as Arkansas braced for an ice storm making its way into the Southern Plains.

More than half an inch of ice could accumulate in parts of the Ozarks through Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Airlines had canceled more than 1,000 flights by Wednesday morning. More than half of them were at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, where temperatures dipped below freezing and crews began treating runways overnight, said airport spokesman Brian Brooks.

DFW is the biggest airport in the American Airlines network, and American had canceled 8% of its flights by midmorning, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Meanwhile, heavy snow was expected in upstate New York and New England later this week, with more than 8 inches possible through Saturday morning.

Winter took a fleeting break in the Northeast on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring into the 60s before they were expected to plunge within hours.

The warm spell sent people streaming outdoors, but it was bad news for ski areas and other winter sports.

“It’s not exactly what you want to see in the middle of the busiest week of the year,” said Ethan Austin, spokesperson for the Sugarloaf ski area in Maine, which was busy because of school vacation week. But he was happy to hear snow was on the way.

Democratic response set to Biden speech

WASHINGTON — Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., will deliver a response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday on behalf of the progressive Working Families Party, in a rare instance of a formal response by a member of the president’s own party.

Tlaib’s speech is expected to be a call for her fellow Democrats — particularly party members who have blocked Biden’s climate and social spending proposals — to act with greater urgency while they hold the majority in the House and Senate.

“I am especially excited to elevate the voices of the working-class residents in my district and across the nation,” Tlaib said in a statement. “It should not be this hard to deliver on health care, climate, housing, child care, safety, voting rights, clean water and so much more … . Our communities deserve for us to act now.” Tlaib will note that “Republicans and a handful of corporate Democrats are standing in the way of Biden’s agenda” but is not planning to call any members of Congress out by name, according to a person familiar with the remarks who spoke on condition of anonymity. The speech is intended to show that progressives support and will continue to fight for Biden’s agenda, the person said.

4 people killed in Hawaiian copter crash

A civilian contractor working for the U.S. Navy on Wednesday disclosed the names of four employees killed when their helicopter crashed on the Hawaii island of Kauai.

Croman Corp. said 64-year-old Daniel Maurice of Lyle, Wash., was the aircraft’s chief pilot.

Three Kauai residents who were on board also were killed. Patrick Rader, 55, was the command pilot. Erika Tevez-Valdez, 42, and Matthew Haider, 44, were mechanics.

The 58-foot-long Sikorsky S-61N was supporting a training operation at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai island and was operated by Croman Corp., an Oregon-based contractor, the Navy said.

The aircraft was “conducting routine training operations under contract to the U.S. Navy,” said Brian Beattie, an operations director at the company.

Beattie told Hawaii News Now that something went awry as the helicopter was attempting to drop an object it had retrieved from the water.

Chris Turner told The Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the helicopter was at the north end of the runway lowering items when it suddenly made an erratic right turn and then swiftly went nose down into the runway.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Instructor dead after skydiving accident

WALLER, Texas — A skydiving instructor was killed after his parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in the Houston area, but his student survived the ordeal, authorities said.

Both were airlifted to a Houston hospital after the jump Saturday in Waller, about 40 miles northwest of Houston. The instructor later died and the student suffered serious injuries that aren’t life-threatening, Skydive Houston said.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said their parachute failed to deploy.

Skydive Houston said jump operations were suspended pending an investigation.