TODAY’S STATE D-I GAMES

Central Ark. women at North Alabama
WHEN 6 p.m. Central
WHERE Flowers Hall, Florence, Ala.
RECORDS UCA 9-16, 4-10 ASUN; North Alabama 12-14, 7-7
SERIES UCA leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr. 9.5 2.8
G Gloria Fornah, 5-10, Fr. 3.2 2.8
F Jayla Cody, 6-1, Fr. 4.8 4.1
F Lucy Ibeh, 6-0, Jr. 13.5 10.6
F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, Sr. 10.4 5.9
COACH Sandra Rushing (176-124 in 10th season at UCA, 579-380 in 32nd season overall)
NORTH ALABAMA
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Hina Suzuki, 5-3, Sr. 7.8 2.8
G Patrycja Jaworska, 5-7, Sr. 9.5 4.2
G Alexis Callins, 5-8, So. 9.5 2.5
G Julia Strachan, 5-9, Sr. 12.2 1.8
F Skyler Gill, 5-11, Fr. 9.9 8.7
COACH Missy Tiber (1,379-112 in ninth season at North Alabama, 325-267 in 19th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA UNA
54.3 Points for 69.9
61.7 Points against 69.3
+4.4 Rebound margin -4.3
-4.8 Turnover margin -0.6
38.0 FG pct. 41.3
24.5 3-pt pct. 33.9
67.9 FT pct. 75.6
CHALK TALK The Sugar Bears’ final two regular-season games, which include today’s tilt against North Alabama and Saturday’s Lipscomb matchup, will determine whether they host an ASUN Conference Tournament game. Currently, UCA holds the No. 4 seed in the tournament, but should it lose today, Lipscomb would pull ahead of the Sugar Bears in the ASUN West standings.
— Adam Cole
Arkansas St. women at Texas State
WHEN 7 p.m. Central
WHERE Strahan Arena, San Marcos, Texas
RECORDS ASU 11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 13-12, 8-5
SERIES ASU leads series 10-6
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr. 12.5 3.1
G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr. 10.6 8.1
G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr. 7.2 1.3
F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Fr. 12.1 9.0
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr. 10.8 4.7
COACH Destinee Rogers (7-8 in first season as interim coach at ASU and overall)
TEXAS STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
F Da’Nasia Hood, 6-1, Sr. 16.7 8.0
F Lauryn Thompson, 6-1, Jr. 8.2 5.7
G Kennedy Taylor, 5-3, Sr. 10.9 3.2
G Sierra Dickson, 5-7, So. 7.0 3.0
G Ja’Kayla Bowie, 5-8, Sr. 7.2 4.2
COACH Zenarae Antoine (162-166 in 12th season at Texas State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU TSU
77.6 Points for 68.4
71.8 Points against 64.9
+2.1 Rebound margin +3.0
+2.1 Turnover margin -1.0
42.0 FG pct. 43.1
33.2 3-pt pct. 30.5
72.0 FT pct. 67.0
CHALK TALK Mailyn Wilkerson set a career-high in ASU’s loss to UALR on Saturday, scoring 15 points in the Red Wolves’ 73-69 loss. … Texas State’s Da’Nasia Hood has averaged 20.2 points and 9.2 rebounds in conference play this season. … A victory would match ASU’s win total from 2018-19 and surpass the Red Wolves’ number of victories during the 2019-20 season.
— Mitchell Gladstone