TODAY’S STATE D-I GAMES

Central Ark. women at North Alabama

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Flowers Hall, Florence, Ala.

RECORDS UCA 9-16, 4-10 ASUN; North Alabama 12-14, 7-7

SERIES UCA leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr. 9.5 2.8

G Gloria Fornah, 5-10, Fr. 3.2 2.8

F Jayla Cody, 6-1, Fr. 4.8 4.1

F Lucy Ibeh, 6-0, Jr. 13.5 10.6

F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, Sr. 10.4 5.9

COACH Sandra Rushing (176-124 in 10th season at UCA, 579-380 in 32nd season overall)

NORTH ALABAMA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Hina Suzuki, 5-3, Sr. 7.8 2.8

G Patrycja Jaworska, 5-7, Sr. 9.5 4.2

G Alexis Callins, 5-8, So. 9.5 2.5

G Julia Strachan, 5-9, Sr. 12.2 1.8

F Skyler Gill, 5-11, Fr. 9.9 8.7

COACH Missy Tiber (1,379-112 in ninth season at North Alabama, 325-267 in 19th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA UNA

54.3 Points for 69.9

61.7 Points against 69.3

+4.4 Rebound margin -4.3

-4.8 Turnover margin -0.6

38.0 FG pct. 41.3

24.5 3-pt pct. 33.9

67.9 FT pct. 75.6

CHALK TALK The Sugar Bears’ final two regular-season games, which include today’s tilt against North Alabama and Saturday’s Lipscomb matchup, will determine whether they host an ASUN Conference Tournament game. Currently, UCA holds the No. 4 seed in the tournament, but should it lose today, Lipscomb would pull ahead of the Sugar Bears in the ASUN West standings.

— Adam Cole

Arkansas St. women at Texas State

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Strahan Arena, San Marcos, Texas

RECORDS ASU 11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 13-12, 8-5

SERIES ASU leads series 10-6

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr. 12.5 3.1

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr. 10.6 8.1

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr. 7.2 1.3

F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Fr. 12.1 9.0

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr. 10.8 4.7

COACH Destinee Rogers (7-8 in first season as interim coach at ASU and overall)

TEXAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

F Da’Nasia Hood, 6-1, Sr. 16.7 8.0

F Lauryn Thompson, 6-1, Jr. 8.2 5.7

G Kennedy Taylor, 5-3, Sr. 10.9 3.2

G Sierra Dickson, 5-7, So. 7.0 3.0

G Ja’Kayla Bowie, 5-8, Sr. 7.2 4.2

COACH Zenarae Antoine (162-166 in 12th season at Texas State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU TSU

77.6 Points for 68.4

71.8 Points against 64.9

+2.1 Rebound margin +3.0

+2.1 Turnover margin -1.0

42.0 FG pct. 43.1

33.2 3-pt pct. 30.5

72.0 FT pct. 67.0

CHALK TALK Mailyn Wilkerson set a career-high in ASU’s loss to UALR on Saturday, scoring 15 points in the Red Wolves’ 73-69 loss. … Texas State’s Da’Nasia Hood has averaged 20.2 points and 9.2 rebounds in conference play this season. … A victory would match ASU’s win total from 2018-19 and surpass the Red Wolves’ number of victories during the 2019-20 season.

— Mitchell Gladstone