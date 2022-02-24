Trojans can’t find late spark

There's always been the option for this University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's team to lie down.

The Trojans have been decimated by injuries, with 11 different players combining to miss 125 games. Entering the regular season's final two games, UALR, at 3-9 in Sun Belt Conference play, knows it's all but headed for the No. 12 seed in the conference tournament next.

Even when the Trojans trailed by 16 points midway through the second half Wednesday night, they never looked like a team that was ready to give in.

Up against Appalachian State, the No. 2 team in the Sun Belt entering the night, UALR's fight was outmatched by the Mountaineers' experience and skill as Appalachian State held off the Trojans for a 78-66 win at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Myron Gardner recorded the first triple-double in UALR history, piling up 13 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, but Michael Almonacy poured in a game-high 26 points for the Mountaineers, including 21 before halftime.

"My job is to coach, their job is to play," Trojans Coach Darrell Walker said when asked about his team's grit. "I had no problem with the effort that they played with. I thought it was unbelievable. I [also] thought we missed a lot of chippies at the rim. ... We had a chance to get back in the basketball game, but [Appalachian State is] a good team."

Leading 40-32, the Mountaineers busted out of the halftime gates with a 9-5 run to stretch their lead to a dozen. UALR (8-17, 3-10 Sun Belt) got to within seven, only to see Appalachian State (18-12, 12-5) open things back up. A breakaway dunk by Adrian Delph, who added 18 for the visitors, made it 60-44 with 11:19 left.

If there was a point at which the Trojans could've let the Mountaineers run away, that was it.

And yet, UALR kept chipping away. Gardner's deflection led to a Jovan Stulic run-out dunk with 6:05 left as the Trojans made it 68-58. A sluggish next three-plus minutes kept the deficit at 10 with just 2:29 to play.

"I thought we were pretty decent defensively," Walker said. "There were a lot of mistakes we made but that's going to happen. It's been hard to get continuity and a rhythm with a group."

Walker was also pleased with Gardner's play. Four of UALR's buckets in the last 10 minutes came courtesy of assists by the Detroit native, something Walker has wanted to see more of from the junior-college transfer.

In the final minutes, Gardner kept hearing his coach asking him to "find the open man." Walker said he wasn't even focused on his player's triple-double.

Gardner hadn't the slightest clue until it was announced as the Trojans walked off the floor.

"I didn't know what that meant. I just kept doing it," Gardner said of his coach's request. "[A triple-double] is crazy. I didn't even know I had 16 rebounds."

With potentially less than a week left in its season, UALR could still go through the motions. A loss or a Georgia Southern win Friday would lock the Trojans in as the No. 12 seed in Pensacola, Fla.

Although some things are out of its control, UALR has no plans to go quietly.

"It's been a monstrous, unbelievable year. And nobody cares about that," Walker said. "We've got to keep playing and get some type of rhythm going to Pensacola. Anything can happen."





ASUN men

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 81,

NORTH ALABAMA 72

The University of Central Arkansas (10-18, 7-8 ASUN) relied heavily on four starters and a reserve as the Bears generated the bulk of their scoring from that lineup in a road victory against North Alabama.

Guard Camren Hunter recorded his second career double-double with a team-high 24 points and 12 rebounds. Forward Eddy Kayouloud finished with 21 and nine rebounds. Masai Olowokere (13 points) and Jared Chatham (12 points) were also in double figures.

Starting guard Collin Cooper also left the game early with an injury, recording a minute of playing time. Jaxson Baker stepped in and played 34 minutes off the bench, recording 5 points, 3 rebounds and adding 2 assists.

The win clinched third place in the ASUN West Division for the Bears.