Troopers: Woman killed after tractor-trailer strikes SUV in rural Drew County crash

A woman was killed in a rural Drew County crash after her SUV was struck by a tractor-trailer early Wednesday, troopers said.

A 2012 Freightliner was traveling east on Arkansas 278 at 1:45 a.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

While negotiating a curve, the tractor-trailer crossed left of center into the westbound lane of traffic, striking a 2008 Ford Expedition, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford, Crystal Gibson, 41, of Tillar, was brought to McGehee Hospital, where she later died, according to the report.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as rainy and wet.

At least 69 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.