Two found dead in Fayetteville’s Walker Park

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found Thursday morning in a tent in Walker Park.

Officers were sent to the park around 8 a.m. to do a welfare check, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Police Department. Murphy said a 56-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were found dead in a tent.

The bodies are being sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death, Murphy said. No foul play is suspected.

Murphy said the names of the man and woman aren't being released.

Walker Park is frequently used as a camping site by members of Fayetteville's homeless population, according to Solomon Burchfield, director of New Beginnings which provides housing for up to 20 people in need of shelter.

"That's definitely the case," Burchfield said. "Walker Park is a primary spot for the homeless. It is so close to the Salvation Army and to 7Hills. Walker Park is a primary location for the homeless."