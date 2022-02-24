UALR’s globetrotter; Malian Kourouma overcomes obstacles along the way

Kourouma at a glance

SCHOOL UALR

POSITION Forward

HEIGHT 5-11

CLASS Redshirt sophomore

HOMETOWN Kati, Mali

NOTEWORTHY Averaged 18.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game during junior college season. … Played for Mali in both the U16 and U18 FIBA Women’s World Cups. … Earned consecutive Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors to start the 2021-22 season.

Sali Kourouma came home from practice one night in early 2019 and had a choice: She could eat pork for dinner or nothing at all.

As a Muslim, pork is forbidden, so Kourouma asked her coach -- whom she was living with at the time -- if she could have something else.

When he rebuffed, Kourouma went to her room hungry and cried.

Kourouma was 19 years old then, in the second year of a journey from her home in the African nation of Mali to Wichita, Kan., with a stop in Arizona in between. She had no family in the United States. The teammates from Mali she arrived with in 2017 were now scattered across the country.

But there was going to be a savior that night. Two, in fact.

One came in the form of a friend. N'Faly Dante, now a junior at Oregon and fellow Malian, lived a few minutes away. Kourouma called him and explained why she hadn't eaten.

Soon after, Dante showed up toting a brown paper bag holding her other salvation that night: The epitome of Americana, a McDonald's hamburger.

Things have often appeared easy for Kourouma in her first season at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She scored 30 points in her second game as a Trojan. She's recorded scoring performances of 32, 24 and 15, too, and is averaging 17.0 points per game heading into Friday's game at Texas-Arlington -- a mark that puts her among Division I's top 80 scorers.

Getting from West Africa to Little Rock was less straightforward. It's been a five-year adventure featuring deceit, a torn ACL and learning a new language. Basketball has been the one constant, and it doesn't take but a look to see Kourouma's joy when she's playing.

"I chose basketball," Kourouma told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "Basketball is my life. Every time I step on the court, I'm like, 'Yeah, this is my home.'"

'I was naive'

Kourouma began playing basketball when she was 11 years old on the concrete courts of Kati, Mali. Her hometown, a commune of a little more than 100,000, is no more than 15 miles from the capital city of Bamako. By age 16, she was playing for the Malian national team, traveling to Spain in summer 2016 for the FIBA U17 World Cup.

Hamchetou Maiga-Ba saw a group of girls that she believed could take a similar path -- two decades earlier, she'd come from Mali to Old Dominion, playing four years before being drafted by the WNBA's Sacramento Monarchs.

Through a former Old Dominion teammate, Maiga-Ba got in touch with a coach from Arizona, and she thought it'd be a good spot for Kourouma and some of her Malian teammates.

"At first, my father said no," Kourouma recalled. "But after they explained to him everything and [said] that if I came here, they were going to take care of my food, my place to stay, everything, he was OK."

Kourouma arrived in Phoenix along with five others in September 2017. They were told they'd be attending and playing basketball at Ombudsman Charter School, but for the first month and a half, they never went to class. Instead of playing for the school, they played for their coach's club team.

It was one of many broken promises. The girls had a place to stay but Kourouma often had to ask her parents for money to buy things like shampoo and body wash. They'd go to school but sometimes be turned away because their coach hadn't paid tuition.

"I was naive," Maiga-Ba said. "I didn't expect anyone to go that route. I treat everyone the way I hope others would treat me. [You expect] people to have values where you don't take advantage of others."

The six girls stuck out the season, but they knew there was no chance they'd head back for a second year.

One of them headed home. The rest splintered, winding up at different schools across the country. Kourouma found a scholarship at Life Prep Academy. On her 19th birthday in September 2018, she flew to Kansas.

Didn't get away

The next year was a little better. Kourouma went to school every day. She played for Life Prep in Wichita. At night, she returned home to live with her coach.

Eventually, she was spotted by Grayson Junior College Coach Billy Damuth, who'd previously been an assistant at Wichita State and knew Kourouma's high school coach.

Damuth, who didn't respond to a Democrat-Gazette request for interview, wasn't going to let Kourouma get away, promising Kourouma that he could make her a better player.

Unlike in past coaches, he kept that promise. It just had to be deferred a year.

Near the end of Kourouma's season at Life Prep, she suffered a right knee injury. She played through it initially but later had surgery for a torn ACL.

As Kourouma tells it, Life Prep claimed it didn't have insurance to help cover Kourouma's medical costs. But with some help from Dante and the coaches at Sunrise Christian, she eventually had the surgery.

"It makes me sad to see the situation that Sali or other people have been through," Dante said. "Everybody's situations are different, but seeing someone from my country [struggling]...it really hurt me, especially somebody I know."

Kourouma arrived at Grayson College in fall 2019, taking classes and living in Denison, Texas, a town of around 25,000 located about 75 miles north of Dallas. She sat out her first season, rehabbing her knee and finally acclimating to English -- something Kourouma didn't really have to do her first two years in the U.S. because she was surrounded by other Malians.

By the time fall 2020 rolled around, Kourouma was ready to go. She led Grayson to a 19-4 record, logging 15 double-doubles, averaging more than 18 points and earning both newcomer of the year and all-conference honors.

Damuth called UALR assistant coach Bobby Brasel -- a former junior college coach himself -- after the season was over and told him the Trojans needed to give Kourouma a look.

"Even on the video, you could tell she could hit some threes and she could shoot it," UALR Coach Joe Foley said. "We knew she was a strong player ... [and] we're going to take a shot on a kid like that."

There were other options for Kourouma at the Division I level but when she decided she'd be moving to Little Rock, there was celebration -- both in North Texas and 5,600 miles across the Atlantic Ocean in Kati.

"My mom was dancing," Kourouma recalled. "My dad was happy, too. Coming here, I was nervous, I'm not going to lie, because I didn't know anybody. ... But after three or four days, I like, 'Okay, it's going to be alright.'"

'What she loves to do'

As much as this year has been a breakout success, with Kourouma helping to put the Trojans in position to possibly claim a bye in next week's Sun Belt Conference Tournament -- starting at 11 a.m. Friday with the game with Texas-Arlington rescheduled from Thursday night -- there have been tribulations.

Kourouma has missed games due to the same knee she injured while in Wichita. She wears a bulky knee brace every game and Foley has to manage her minutes both in games and practices.

Kourouma explained that there isn't much left in her right knee in terms of ligaments and tendons because of the damage from injuries and playing on concrete back in Africa.

Kourouma also hasn't seen her family in-person since she left Mali in 2017. She hopes she'll be able to get home this summer as she'll need to renew her student visa. Connection is limited otherwise, with the Kouroumas only able to watch Sali through highlights on Twitter.

But even with her family half a world away, Kourouma holds tight to her roots through a group chat with fellow countrymen and women playing college basketball in the U.S. Seven Malians, including Dante as well as Rutgers' Awa Sidibe and Chicago State's Nafa Haidara, both of whom came with Kourouma back in 2017, text regularly in their native Bambara language.

In different ways, they've all been a part of Kourouma's globetrotting venture. And they aren't shocked things have worked out so quickly with the Trojans.

"I'm not surprised because I know who she is," Dante said. "She's a worker and I'm glad she's back here, back on the court doing what she loves to do."