Visitor tally a record for Hot Springs park

Hot Springs National Park had 2,162,884 recreational visits in 2021, topping the previous visitation record set in 1970, the National Park Service said Wednesday.

The Park Service in a news release said the official NPS Visitation Report for 2021 showed the park also surpassed 100 million accumulated recreation visits since reporting began in 1904.

Park Superintendent Laura Miller said 2021 was a "monumental year" for Hot Springs National Park.

"The Park celebrated its 100th anniversary as a National Park with yearlong events and monthly celebrations. With an outpouring of support from our community, the park hosted visitors from across the nation who joined in the celebration," Miller said in the release.

The Visitation Report for 2021 has been released and Hot Springs National Park ranked 38th out of 423 Park Service sites in highest visitation in 2021 with 2.1 million visitors.

The Visitation Report 2021 can be found at https://bit.ly/3LVCoZx.

Hot Springs National Park is one of the parks that set, not one but two, records in 2021, according to the release.

Overall, the release said more than 297 million people visited national park sites across the country in 2021, an increase of 60 million visitors from 2020.

"It's wonderful to see so many Americans continuing to find solace and inspiration in these incredible places during the second year of the pandemic," National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in the release.

Of the 423 park sites, 44 parks set a record for recreation visits in 2021 and six broke visitation records that had been set in 2020.

"Looking ahead to 2022, [Hot Springs National Park] is excited to continue welcoming visitors from near and far as they continue the Centennial's momentum with special event days, evening programming, community partnership events, and a lot more visitor interaction throughout the year," the release said.

Other Arkansas national park sites include the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site, William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site, Fort Smith National Historic Site, Arkansas Post National Memorial, Pea Ridge National Battlefield and Buffalo National River.

Hot Springs Reservation was established in 1832 to "protect the unique geothermal spring water and associated lands for public health, wellness, and enjoyment."

In 1921, the area became a national park with the same mission: "preservation of the 47 hot springs that come out of the Hot Springs Mountain and the historic resources built for visitor enjoyment of the hot springs."