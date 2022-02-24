Walmart shots-push focuses on local level

Walmart Inc. used an "all-hands-on-deck approach" to get covid-19 vaccinations and information to people across the country, especially those with limited access to health care, the company said in a report released Wednesday.

"Over the past year, our approach has focused on meeting people where they are and proving that all health care is local," said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart's executive vice president of health and wellness.

In a news release accompanying the report, Pegus said that, with 90% of the U.S. population within 10 miles of a Walmart and 150 million customers in its stores each week, "Walmart is in a unique position to provide quality, affordable health and wellness services to all Americans where they already live and shop."

Covering the 12 months from Dec. 21, 2020, to Dec. 21, 2021, Walmart's report lays out its multipronged approach "making the vaccine easily available to as many Americans as possible. These efforts began when the company vaccinated its first patient in New Mexico, on Dec. 21, 2020.

The Bentonville-based retailer expanded its vaccination program over the ensuing weeks and months to Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in states that had received their federal allocations of the vaccine. Some states plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., supported those efforts with their own allocation programs.

In choosing locations where its pharmacies would offer the shots, Walmart focused on underserved and rural communities where residents couldn't readily access health care.

Walmart said partnerships were the most effective part of its strategy and have taken many forms. "Namely, we have partnered through vaccine equity grants, community organizations, educator groups, employers and payors," Walmart said.

For example, the Walmart Foundation dedicated $2.75 million in grants to organizations that educate diverse communities about the vaccine. These included the Conference of National Black Churches, the Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health, and the Association of Asian-Pacific Community Health Organizations.

In addition to partnerships, Walmart said it has created tools to make vaccination information and appointments widely accessible.

These comprise "a mix of high- and low-tech solutions," Walmart said, such as providing information for patients translated into the languages of their communities, and holding vaccination events, both at in-store pharmacies and off-site mobile clinics.

More high-tech tools include an online appointment scheduler available in English and Spanish, and a phone scheduler for people who don't have consistent access to the internet.

Pegus cited a report by the Network Contagion Research Institute that showed Walmart "was successful in reaching more vaccine-reluctant communities with a targeted, local and trusted approach."

Walmart has administered tens of millions of vaccinations nationwide, Pegus said, with 80% of those in medically underserved communities.

"We hope that by sharing what worked for us and our communities, we will be able to affect public health in rural and underserved areas, which will lead to better health outcomes in these communities," Pegus said.