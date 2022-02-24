Wildcats take control in second half

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Bryce Hopkins came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points, including 11 to fuel Kentucky's 15-2 second-half surge, and Oscar Tshiebwe and Keion Brooks Jr. made late free throws to help the No. 6 Wildcats survive LSU 71-66 on Wednesday night.

The short-handed Wildcats trailed 36-28 just after halftime and needed offense besides Tshiebwe. Hopkins, a freshman forward, provided an immediate spark by muscling for baskets and drawing chances at the foul line during the spurt. His three-point play put up Kentucky ahead up 39-36 with 15:35 left and came seconds after Tshiebwe grabbed Hopkins' missed free throw and created two chances ending with Hopkins' tip-in.

His jumper made it 43-38 and Kentucky (23-5, 12-3 SEC) built a 65-50 lead late before LSU rallied to 68-64 with 33.2 seconds left. Keion Brooks Jr. made two free throws with 20 seconds later, and Tshiebwe answered Darius Days' layup by making a free throw with 3.1 seconds left to seal Kentucky's second consecutive victory.

Xavier Pinson had 26 points for the Tigers (19-9, 7-8) in their second consecutive loss.

Tshiebwe finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds for Kentucky, which played its second consecutive contest without injured starting guards TyTy Washington Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler.

In other games involving men's Top 25 teams Wednesday, Walker Kessler had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 8 blocked shots to lead No. 3 Auburn to a 77-64 victory over Mississippi. With Kessler falling just shy of his third triple-double, the Tigers (25-3, 13-2 SEC) rebounded from a one-point loss at Florida to remain in sole possession of first place in the league. Jabari Smith and Zep Jasper both scored 15 for Auburn. Smith added nine rebounds and five assists, while Jasper secured his season high by hitting four of five three-pointers. ... A.J. Griffin hit back-to-back three-pointers and scored on a drive after making just one basket in the first 36 minutes and No. 7 Duke beat Virginia 65-61. Griffin's first three-pointer gave the Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3 ACC) a 55-51 lead with 3:39 to play. His next one made it 58-53 with 2:41 left, and his drive made it 60-55 with just over two minutes to play. Trevor Keels' basket with 56 seconds left and and a free throw were just enough to finish it. ... Jared Bynum had 27 points, including a key three-pointer, to help 11th-ranked Providence hold off Xavier 99-92 in triple overtime. A.J. Reeves added 16 points and Al Durham had 13 to help the first-place Friars (23-3, 13-3 Big East) win their second consecutive overtime game. They are 3-0 in OT this season. Adam Kunkel had 20 points and Paul Scruggs added 19 for Xavier. ... Steven Crowl had 20 points and seven rebounds and No. 13 Wisconsin held off Minnesota 68-67. Tyler Wahl added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Badgers (22-5, 13-4), who pulled into a first-place tie in the Big Ten with Purdue. Illinois is a half-game behind. Badgers star Johnny Davis fouled out with 2:35 left and just 12 points. ... Kyler Edwards scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, and No. 14 Houston defeated Tulane 81-67. Taze Moore scored 18 points and Fabian White Jr. had 12 points and three blocked shots for the Cougars (23-4, 12-2 AAC). J'Wan Roberts grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked two shots as Houston outrebounded the Green Wave 43-28. Jalen Cook scored 19 points and Kevin Cross (Mills High School) added 16 for Tulane (12-12, 9-6). ... Andrew Jones scored 21 points and No. 20 Texas rallied from 10 points down in the second half to pull out a 75-66 victory over TCU. Marcus Carr scored 19 and Timmy Allen had 17 for Texas (20-8, 9-6 Big 12), which reached 20 wins in the regular season for the first time in six years.

SEC





In an SEC game played Wednesday night. Jermaine Couisnard scored 22 points, Keyshawn Bryant added 14 and South Carolina beat Mississippi State 66-56 for its fourth win in a row. Couisnard, who was coming off a career-high 33-point performance in a 77-75 win over LSU on Saturday, has scored 20-plus in back-to-back game for the first time in his career. Couisnard, a junior, was 6 of 15 from the floor against Mississippi State and he made all eight of his free throws. James Reese V had nine points for South Carolina (17-10, 8-7), which has a winning record in conference play for the first time this season. Tolu Smith scored 21 points and Iverson Molinar added 11 for Mississippi State (16-12, 7-8).

Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) drives past Duke guard Trevor Keels during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)



Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, center, talks with guard Trevor Keels, left, and Theo John during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)



Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) dduring the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)



Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

