Winter hiking a cool adventure

While we are between major hunting and fishing seasons, the next few weeks will be perfect for taking day hikes and overnight hikes on Arkansas trails.

With three major, internationally known trails, Arkansas is a major hiking destination. The Ozark Highlands Trail winds 218 miles through hills, hollows and valleys through the Ozark National Forest.

The Ouachita National Recreation Trail covers 192 miles through the Ouachita National Forest from Pinnacle Mountain State Park near Little Rock to Talimena State Park in Oklahoma.

The Buffalo River Trail roughly parallels the Buffalo National River for about 36 miles from Boxley to Pruitt.

All of these trails offer spectacular scenery, solitude and abundant contact with wildlife. In addition to the major trails, many smaller trails give you intimate glimpses of our state parks and national forest recreation areas. For example, an extensive trail network at Blanchard Springs Recreation Area offers an excellent way to explore the national forest in a remote section of Baxter County. We are also very fond of the Caney Creek Trail, which traverses the Caney Creek Wilderness in Pike County.

Why Winter?

There are several great reasons to hike in the winter. Our trails are not heavily traveled in peak seasons, and even less so in winter. It is possible to do a three-day hike on any major trail and not see anybody else.

Also, the views from the highlands are spectacular due to the lack of foliage. Vistas that are hidden by leaves in summer are open in winter. Of course, the woodlands are bare and gray, but you don't feel nearly as closed in during the winter as you can at times during spring, summer and fall. You can also see small streams, waterfalls and rock formations that foliage obscures in warmer seasons.

Winter is also a pleasant time to hike because there are no chiggers, gnats or mosquitoes to bug you. You might encounter ticks on warm days, but not nearly in the numbers that you will encounter in the summer.

Winter is an astonishingly sensual time to be in the woods. It is very quiet, but once your ears adjust to the solitude, you will hear the subtle chirps of nuthatches and the squeals of pileated woodpeckers. In the absence of warm-weather clamor, your mind fills the void with moments of deep introspection and ephemeral profundity. It all makes sense at the time, but it has a way of evaporating when you return to civilization.

Your legs, initially spindly in the uneven, rocky terrain, soon mold to the trail. Your steps become light and sure as they instinctively seek and gain purchase against rocks, divots and depressions.

You will see a lot of white-tailed deer. If you are lucky, you will also see wild turkeys. You will probably not see black bears this time of year, but rest assured they are near. You will discover this at night if you do not clean your dishes and if you leave food unsecured. A bear raided my camp one night while hiking with my sons through the Caney Creek Wilderness Area. It took a fair amount of time to recover all of my gear.

What you need

Any hike on an unimproved trail requires sturdy, comfortable footwear. Hiking boots should be light, with a sole that is not too hard. Good ankle support is very important for safety and comfort.

Hiking is hot even in cold weather. Dress in light layers, with moisture-wicking base layers. I use Ibex Woolies, which trap heat but not moisture. Carry a jacket in a daypack to ward off cold at sunset or while resting.

Always check the weather forecast before embarking on a hike. Getting caught unprepared in a winter shower is miserable. If rain is possible, carry a light rain suit in your daypack. Definitely carry rain gear for overnight hikes whether rain is in the forecast or not.

Carry plenty of water for day hikes. For overnight hikes, carry a microfilter or a LifeStraw. This will allow you to filter clean drinking water from streams and springs. A LifeStraw allows you to drink directly from a water source while filtering giardia, cysts and other nasty things that can make you very sick.

For overnight hikes, weight is a primary concern. You want lightweight attire, lightweight boots and lightweight shelter. I use a Hennessy hammock, which eliminates the need for level sleeping ground. String the hammock between two trees and attach a waterproof rainfly. This will keep you off wet ground and deter rain. The downside to a hammock is that cold air circulates from below, and because you sag in the middle, it can be challenging to stay inside a sleeping bag.

Freeze-dried food in packets is very light, but it is also very tasty and easy to cook. All you need is boiling water. You can boil water over a campfire, but a tiny, propane-fired stove will enable you to enjoy hot food and drink in wet weather.

My heaviest item is a firearm. Some trail enthusiasts have very strong feelings about firearms. If it makes you feel safer, then carry, but be considerate of the fact that the presence of a firearm can make the unarmed feel vulnerable. Carry it for protection, not as a statement.

A remote trail is a challenging and potentially unforgiving environment for mistakes and missteps. Cell signals are often not available. That's why it is always advisable to hike with a partner. It's really nice to share the experience with a friend, but it can also be a lifesaver if you are immobilized or otherwise injured.

To avoid mishaps, don't take unnecessary risks, such as attempting to scale steep, jagged rocks to get a better view of something interesting or wading a swollen creek. In 1993, James Boomer, a New York state supreme court justice, drowned while trying to ford a swollen Hurricane Creek while hiking the Ozark Highlands Trail. For this reason, the Ozark Highlands Trail has a high-water route through the Hurricane Creek Wilderness Area. Nature is very generous in doling out Darwin Awards, so do not nominate yourself for one.

Hike at a comfortable pace and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. There is no better way to familiarize yourself with the Arkansas backcountry.