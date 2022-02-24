Winter storm hits Northwest Arkansas





The sleet and freezing rain that hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Wednesday is expected to continue today, forecasters said.

Peter Snyder, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said to expect around a quarter inch of accumulation of freezing rain today on elevated surfaces, which could lead to downed power lines. More sleet also is expected today, but not as heavy as Wednesday, he said.

The Fort Smith area likely will see more freezing rain this morning followed by rain in the afternoon, said Karen Hatfield, also a meteorologist with the weather service in Tulsa. There is a 100% chance of precipitation until noon, then dropping to a 70% chance after that, she said. The high is expected to be 36 degrees.

Fort Smith received a half inch of sleet by noon Wednesday, Hatfield said. There were reports of 2 inches of sleet in other parts of Sebastian County, she said.

Craig Sullivan, a meteorologist with the weather service in Tulsa, said much of Northwest Arkansas had 1 inch of accumulated sleet and snow, but some sections of Madison and Sebastian counties reported 2 inches.

The Northwest Arkansas forecast calls for a high near 30 degrees today. Friday's forecast is mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees, Snyder said.

Most of the state was bracing for more sleet and freezing rain today. The only part of the state not forecast to get freezing rain was the extreme southeast corner.

Jay Frasier, Benton County administrator of public services, said most county roads were "hazardous" around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"The material (salt and sand) is not melting well with the temperatures being so cold," he said. "The added precipitation throughout the day has covered already treated and plowed roads."

The main crews will report at 5 a.m. today "to pick up where we have left off and maybe get better conditions to work with so that roads will improve," he said.

Schools across the region were closed to in-person learning Wednesday. The Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville and Fort Smith school districts were among those declaring today would be another remote learning day.

Peter Masonis, a spokesman for the city of Rogers, said crews were out treating the roads. Spokesmen for the county Sheriff's Office, Bentonville and Rogers said their agencies had responded to a few accidents Wednesday, none with injuries.

Dennis Birge, Bentonville transportation director, said main city streets were passable, but had a thin coating of sleet on them as of about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Crews spread salt along intersections and on hills and bridges throughout the day, he said.

Driving conditions could be worse this morning, especially if there is freezing rain, Birge said.

The Washington County Courthouse closed at 10 a.m. Wednesday and will remain closed today, said Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for Washington County Judge Joseph Wood.

Lester said county roads are slick with freezing precipitation, a mix of sleet, freezing rain and ice. He said Road Department trucks are spreading gravel on the roads and will continue to work as needed.

Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said midday Wednesday deputies had worked two accidents.

The Fort Smith Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon officers responded to more than 40 stalled vehicles and several collisions across the city.

At the request of the Arkansas State Police, 80 Arkansas National Guard soldiers and airmen will patrol state highways and interstates to assist motorists during the winter storm, according to a news release from the National Guard.

One winter storm support truck team consists of five guardsmen and two Humvees, plus communications equipment, according to the release. The guardsmen will be assisting State Police troops based in Little Rock, Newport, Jonesboro, Forrest City, Fort Smith, Harrison, Clarksville and Lowell.

County offices closed

Both Benton County and Washington County offices are closed today because of the winter storm. Candidates for Benton County political or school board offices may contact their party chairman or County Clerk Betsy Harrell and provisions will be made to allow them to file, according to Harrell.

Filing is suspended while the courthouse is closed in Washington County, said Brian Lester, county attorney.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette





Chad Lycan, owner of 7th Heaven Floors in Bella Vista, replaces the windshield wipers Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, on his truck in the parking lot of AutoZone Auto Parts on College Avenue in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/220224Daily/ for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Andy Shupe



