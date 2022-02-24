Winter weather affects regional tournaments

For the second year in a row, hazardous weather has forced postseason basketball tournaments around the state to be altered.

A winter storm entered Arkansas early Wednesday morning, producing sleet, freezing rain and snow in more than half of the state. Temperatures continued to plummet below freezing throughout the day, which heightened the potential for treacherous travel for teams from Class 1A-4A who were set to begin regional tournament play later that evening.

"It's a little bit different than what we dealt with last year," Arkansas Activities Association Executive Director Lance Taylor said. "It wasn't sleet and ice last year, but 18 inches of snow.

"But one thing basketball teams and basketball coaches know is that we're always adjusting with the weather, and the schools understand this. We'll get these games in as soon as we can, but we also want people to be as safe as possible."

Those risky conditions led to the majority of those events being pushed back by at least a day. According to the Lamar Warriors Athletics Facebook page, the Class 3A Region 3 tournament, which is slated to be held at Carl Ramsey Court at Warrior Gymnasium, won't officially begin until Friday.

The AAA released a statement Wednesday morning noting that the affected tournaments would resume as weather permits.

Taylor said the decision on whether to play or postpone games have been left in the hands of the host schools and their respective administration. As a result, only one out of 14 regionals -- the Class 1A Region 4 at Mineral Springs -- started as scheduled Wednesday.

"We allow them to make the decisions because the weather can affect each region differently," Taylor said. "But we also tell them not to put a single kid on the road if it's not safe, and that means the trip to the tournament site and the trips back from the tournament site.

"And if one team can't make it, then we're not going to play games that day. We don't want to break up a schedule and cause extra problems."

Last year, back-to-back weeks of harsh weather in February eventually caused regional and state tournaments to be pushed back a week.

However, there is a chance that some tournaments will be delayed even further. Forecasts today call for more wintry precipitation, and that could lead to the possibility of games being played Sunday and Monday. That, in turn, would force a quick turnaround for some teams because state tournaments in each classification are scheduled to begin Tuesday. State tournament schedules may be adjusted as well.

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Henry Apple contributed to this article.