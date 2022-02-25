15 short films nominated for Oscars





A lot of people think of short films as training exercises or dress rehearsals, something made by an aspiring filmmaker. Obviously the goal is to make real movies, right? These short films are meant as demonstration reels, calling cards or experiments -- they might be considered juvenilia or proof of concept models, but not exactly real movies.

This is my prejudice, at least, though I know a few very serious filmmakers who work entirely within the short-film genre because that's how they want to tell their stories. I feel this way despite knowing that the 90-minute or 2-hour movie convention has more to do with theaters wanting/needing to maximize audience churn than any artistic purpose. Some 3-minute films are wholly complete. Most movies I see are at least a little bit too long.

All 15 short films nominated for Academy Awards are playing in theaters today. Three programs -- live-action, animation, and documentary -- each about the length of a conventional film. You can buy a ticket and watch one of the slate of five nominees, or buy three tickets and watch them all. It's a good deal and a great experience, especially for 2021, which has produced an interesting and somewhat atypical slate of Oscar hopefuls.

Usually the documentary shorts are as grim as they are rigorously made -- but this year they are generally uplifting. And the Academy has attached a warning label to this year's animation program -- they want you to know it's not a kid-oriented selection of films like it has been in most past years. Only Aardman Animations' stop-motion story "Robin Robin," directed by Dan Ojari & Mikey Please, about a baby bird adopted by a family of mice, is suitable for very young children. (It's a very sweet film, and likely the favorite to win, given that it features the voice talents of well-known actors including Gillian Anderson and Richard E. Grant.)

On the other hand, the 15-minute stop-motion Chilean film "Beast" aka "Bestia," by Hugo Covarrubias, explores the conflicted life of Ingrid Olderock, a particularly vicious secret policewoman working under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Olderock, the daughter of German Nazi sympathizers who fled to Chile after the war, spent her life psychologically terrorizing female prisoners, training dogs to sexually assault them. Covarrubias has said that while Olderock was a historical person, his film "is a psychological fiction, where we get inside her mind and try to show how all this mental trouble ends up representing an entire country. The trauma of a country [is seen] through the evil this woman represents."

Just so you know, it isn't "Bambi." (Which is actually a very dark story -- with the original novel being even darker than the Disney cartoon.)

And Spanish animator Alberto Mielgo's "The Windshield Wiper," which also runs about 15 minutes, is a moving and startling work about the nature of love that features male and female nudity, sex, and adult themes. (And is one of my favorites of this year's crop of nominees.)

The hand-drawn "Boxballet" by Russian director Anton Dyakov, is a grimly funny riff on "Beauty and the Beast" that limns the romance between a naive and delicate dancer and a rough boxer. "Affairs of the Art," is a British-Canadian production, a sequel of sorts to the 1987 animated short film "Girls Night Out," "Body Beautiful" (1990) and "Dreams & Desires: Family Ties" (2006), all of which feature the working class character Beryl and her family. In this episode, middle-aged Beryl determines to be an artist and takes up drawing to hilarious effect. It contains nudity and a wonderfully nasty taxidermy scene.

The live action program features the dystopian black comedy "Please Hold," by Los Angeles-based filmmakers KD Davila and Omer Levin Menekse, about a young Hispanic man mistakenly arrested by a police drone and held in a fully automated jail with no means of appeal; actor-rapper Riz Ahmed in Aneil Karia's "The Long Goodbye," a film made to accompany Ahmed's concept album inspired, in part, by the rise of far-right political groups and anti-immigration rhetoric in post-Brexit Britain; "Ala Kachuu (Take and Run)," a 2020 38-minute Swiss short film directed by Maria Brendle, about an ambitious Kyrgyz woman who is kidnapped and forced to marry a stranger; Polish director Tadeusz Lysiak's "The Dress" (aka "Sukienka"), about a disabled maid working in a rundown motel who longs for love and intimacy; and "On My Mind," a Danish film about love, loss, longing and the healing power of karaoke by Martin Strange-Hansen.

Netflix landed three films in the short documentary category: Matthew Ogens and Geoff McLean's "Audible," which follows a deaf high school football player and his classmates throughout their senior year; Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk's "Lead Me Home," a poignant and stately film which emphasizes the immensity of the West Coast's homelessness; and Afghani husband and wife filmmakers Gulistan and Elizabeth Mirzaei's "Three Songs for Benazir," which follows a young, recently married Afghani refugee living in a displaced persons camp in Kabul. Rounding out the program are Ben Proudfoot's "The Queen of Basketball" about Lusia Harris, who scored the first basket in women's Olympic basketball and was drafted into the NBA; and Jay Rosenblatt's "When We Were Bullies," which recounts the filmmaker's effort to track down his fifth-grade class and teacher to re-examine a 50-year-old bullying incident.

Email:

pmartin@adgnewsroom.com





Over the last 35 years, Joanna Quinn and Les Mills have made four short animated films about their fictional character Beryl, an audacious, working-class Welsh housewife with artistic ambitions. Their latest, “Affairs of the Art,” is nominated for an Academy Award.







The Oscar-nominated short documentary “Three Songs for Benazir” follows Shaista, a refugee who is married to Benazir and lives in a camp for displaced people, as he tries to become the first from his tribe to join the Afghan National Army.





