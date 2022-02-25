1812 group honors national leader





The Arkansas State Society of the United States Daughters of 1812 recently presented the Arkansas Traveler Certificate to Dianne Brown Cannestra of Georgia. Cannestra is the president national of U.S.D. 1812 and represented the society at the 107th Arkansas State Council, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Traveler Certificate expresses the state's special recognition to out-of-state visitors who have contributed to the progress, enjoyment or well-being of the state of Arkansas or to its people.

"When one receives this beautiful certificate they become an ambassador for our great state. Each certificate will have the official Seal of the State of Arkansas in gold, the signature of the Secretary of State and the signature of the Governor. In 1941, the Arkansas General Assembly created the Arkansas Traveler Certificate to honor out-of-state visitors, the first presentation going to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt," according to the news release.

Members participating at the state meeting also included U.S.D. 1812 State President Jerrie Townsend of Stuttgart, Baseline Meridian Chapter President Pat McLemore of Mount Ida, and past state presidents Sharon Stanley Wyatt of Pine Bluff, Kay Tatum of Little Rock and Sheila Beatty of Hot Springs Village.

"Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 is a nonprofit, nonpolitical, women's service organization for descendants of patriots who aided the American cause during the War of 1812. For more than a century, members of the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 have dedicated themselves to patriotism, preservation of historic documents and relics, and education. These goals are as relevant today as they were when the organization was founded in 1892," according to the release.





U.S.D. 1812 State President Jerrie Townsend (left) looks on as U.S.D. 1812 President National Dianne Brown Cannestra received the Arkansas Traveler Certificate from Baseline Meridian Chapter President Pat McLemore of Mount Ida. (Special to The Commercial)





