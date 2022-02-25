2 Arkansans die on wet, icy roads

Two people died and three more were injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Wednesday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Crystal Gibson, 41, of Tillar, died around 1:45 Wednesday morning after her vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer truck on Arkansas 278 in rural Drew County.

The 2012 Freightliner was eastbound on the highway and crossed the centerline while trying to negotiate a curve, hitting Gibson's 2008 Ford Expedition. Both vehicles came to a rest on the side of the westbound lane.

It was rainy and the road was wet at the time of the wreck, a trooper investigating the crash wrote in the report.

Edwin Borntreger, 21, of Salem, died of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle wreck just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 62 in Fulton County.

Borntreger was a passenger in a 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 that was pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with logs. While eastbound on the highway and on a downhill slope, the truck lost control and crossed both westbound lanes, leaving the road to the east and hitting a tree.

Borntreger died of his injuries, and three other Salem men -- driver Austin Freeman, 23, and passengers Willard Yoder, 37, and Scott Freeman, 56 -- were hurt and taken to Fulton County Hospital for treatment.

There was sleet or freezing rain coming down and the road was icy at the time of the wreck, a trooper investigating the crash wrote in the report.