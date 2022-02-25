44 more Arkansans die of covid; hospitalizations rise for first time this month

Arkansas recorded 44 new covid-19 deaths on Friday, while the number of covid patients hospitalized in the state rose for the first time since it peaked more than four weeks ago.

The increase in deaths, the largest one-day increase in just over a week, raised the state's official coronavirus death toll since March 2020 to 10,425.

The number of covid patients hospitalized in Arkansas rose by four, to 549. It was the first increase since Jan. 26, when the state reported an all-time high of 1,819 hospitalized covid patients. The number has fallen or held steady since then, including 25 consecutive daily declines that ended Friday.

The state's count of cases rose by 323, which was just over a fourth the size of the increase the previous Friday. The lower number likely reflected a reduction in testing due to the winter storm that hit the state this week; fewer than half as many tests were reported Friday compared to a week earlier.

Dropping for the 11th consecutive day, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by five, to 84.

The number who were in intensive care, however, rose by 10, to 175, after falling the previous 18 days.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday to 739, its lowest level since the week ending Dec. 18.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 745, to 6,755, the smallest number since Dec. 2.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday reported the state's 800,000th recovery from the coronavirus. Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, there have been 800,705 reported recoveries from the disease. The state's total number of diagnosed cases over the 23-month period rose to 818,121 on Friday.

