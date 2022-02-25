54% of abortions by pill, data says

More than half of recent abortions in the United States were carried out with abortion pills, according to preliminary data released Thursday.

The report, issued by the Guttmacher Institute, found that in 2020, medication abortion accounted for 54% of all abortions. The figure represents a substantial increase from the institute's previous report, which found that the method accounted for 39% of abortions in 2017.

The method had already become increasingly common before the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 2017, according to the Guttmacher Institute, nearly one-third of clinics offered only medication abortion. In 2019, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pills accounted for 42% of all abortions -- and 54% of abortions that were early enough to qualify for medication because they occurred before 10 weeks' gestation.

Covid-19 fueled that trend, as medical groups filed a lawsuit asking the federal government to lift the Food and Drug Administration's requirement that the first of the two abortion pills, Mifepristone, be dispensed to patients in person at a clinic or doctor's office. Citing years of data showing that medication abortion is safe, the medical groups said that patients faced a greater risk of being infected with covid-19 if they had to visit clinics to obtain Mifepristone and pointed out that Mifepristone was the only drug that the FDA required patients to get in-person from a medical provider.

A judge granted the request that summer, allowing patients to see a physician by telemedicine and receive pills by mail, but, after a challenge by the Trump administration, the Supreme Court reinstated the restriction early last year.

Under the Biden administration, the FDA permanently lifted the in-person requirement in December and also said that pharmacies could begin dispensing Mifepristone if they met certain qualifications.

As a result, while the new report from the Guttmacher Institute is preliminary, the proportion of abortions carried out with pills is expected to increase further.

At the same time, the growing interest in medication abortion has made it a focus of the highly polarized abortion debate.

So far in 2022, according to the Guttmacher Institute report, 16 state legislatures have introduced bills to ban or limit medication abortion.

With the Supreme Court now considering whether or not to roll back abortion rights or even overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, experts and advocates on all sides expect medication abortion to play an even more pivotal role in the divisive abortion debate.

However, an Alabama legislative committee on Wednesday advanced legislation seeking to outlaw the use of abortion pills to end unwanted pregnancies.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill that would make it a felony to prescribe or dispense the medications, such as RU-486, to induce an abortion.

"Study after study has found that this medication is safer than either Tylenol or Viagra. Let's call this bill what it is: another excuse for the Alabama Legislature to play doctor and meddle in the healthcare options available to people in this state," Welborn said in a statement.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.