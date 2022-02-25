After 2 days of winter storms, Arkansas will begin to thaw out on Friday





Much of Arkansas will begin thawing out today after a winter storm passed through the state Wednesday and Thursday.

Arkansas got lucky because ice wasn't much of a problem on roads, said Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

"We didn't see enough precipitation to get a coating on roads," he said. "What we saw in Little Rock was more of a frozen drizzle. We haven't really seen a consistent, steady freezing rain. ... The roads are generally warm enough that if it's light precipitation, it's not going to accumulate."

If it had been a shorter, heavier winter storm, half of the state would have had significant travel problems, said Cooper.

"The other thing we lucked out on is this: we didn't have a lot of wind," he said. "This is about the best we could ask for in a full-blown winter storm."

The storm brought sleet, snow and frozen rain to much of Arkansas over the past two days. Cooper said the most reported accumulation in Arkansas was near the White County community of Joy, which got 4 inches of sleet during the storm.

On Thursday night, the weather service posted on Twitter: From Dr. Clay Sherrod at Arkansas Sky Observatories on Petit Jean Mountain: "got about 3 inches of sleet for about 24 hours and then a coating of about 1.2 inch of freezing rain/ice on top of that. The ice is so thick that boots do not even penetrate the surface."

While ice wasn't a big problem on roads, falling ice-covered tree limbs caused downed power lines. Entergy Arkansas reported more than 27,000 customers without electricity at midday Thursday, but the number was down to 22,631 by about 7 p.m.

A map of the outages can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3shrEgi. The late afternoon number included 4,960 outages in St. Francis County, 3,477 in Crittenden County and 1,558 in Cross County.

Entergy Arkansas has about 722,000 customers in 63 counties.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas had 8,252 outages late Thursday. (https://outages.aecc.com/outages/maps) The cooperatives have about 600,000 members.

Schools, government offices and businesses closed preemptively. The storm also affected air travel.

There were some accidents around the state, including at least two involving 18-wheelers on icy interstates.

Overall traffic was moving fairly well, but slowly, early Thursday afternoon, according to a text message from Dave Parker, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

"We have been able to hit or treat all the primary roads, interstate," he said in the text message. "Actually got into many of the lesser traveled roads quicker than we had expected."

Parker said there was a concern about refreezing Thursday night and early this morning.

"We are also replenishing salt and sand supplies here in central Arkansas by getting supplies from southeast and southwest," Parker texted. "For the northwest counties, storm is passing and should be clear soon if not already."

The Transportation Department's Idrivearkansas.com map showed many highways in north Arkansas with ice patches or slush late Thursday, but highways were clearer than they were that morning, particularly in Northwest Arkansas.

Cooper said the precipitation was expected to move out of Arkansas late Thursday night.

"Thankfully this storm is winding down," he said Thursday. "By this evening, we'll finally be done with all this mess."

Cooper said frigid Canadian air was moving south and temperatures would plummet Thursday night into the upper single digits to teens for Northwest Arkansas, and 20s/30s elsewhere in the state.

"Friday will see additional warming with highs above freezing for most areas outside the Ozarks and Ouachitas," according to the forecast.

High temperatures today are forecast to be in the 40s in Central Arkansas and upper 30s in Northwest Arkansas.

But there's another chance for wintry weather for Central and northeast Arkansas on Saturday.

For Little Rock, there will be a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet before 10 a.m. Saturday, then a slight chance of rain and sleet until noon. The high temperature will be near 39 Saturday. Early Sunday morning, there will be a 50% chance for rain and/or sleet as the low temperature dips to about 31 degrees. The high Sunday should be about 49 degrees.

Jonesboro could also get a wintry mix, but the high Sunday should be about 45 degrees, forecasts show.

"Accumulations are expected to remain minimal with a dusting to a few tenths of an inch possible across the higher terrain of northern Arkansas," according to the forecast.





Steven Tole, an officer with the Fayetteville Police Department, clears the way Thursday for a tractor-trailer to ascend a long hill on College Avenue near the Northwest Arkansas Mall after it got stuck on an icy stretch of pavement. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)







Tony Holliday helps clear away an iced-up tree that fell on a power line Thursday in Brinkley. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





