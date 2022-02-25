Arkansas baseball team turns sights back to Texas

College baseball

NO. 4 ARKANSAS VS. INDIANA

WHEN 4 p.m. Central today

WHAT Round Rock Classic

WHERE Dell Diamond, Round Rock, Texas

RECORDS Indiana 0-3; Arkansas 2-1

STARTING PITCHERS Indiana RHP John-Biagio Modugno (0-1, 15.00); Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (0-0, 3.60)

SERIES Tied 1-1

COACHES Dave Van Horn (752-403 in 20th season at Arkansas)

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

STREAMING FloBaseball

SHORT HOPS

The Razorbacks are 167th in Division I in team batting average (.247), 20th in team earned-run average (2.00), 18th in team fielding percentage (.992) and 228th in scoring (3.7 runs per game). … Indiana is 254th in team batting average (.184), 249th in team ERA (10.17), 113 in fielding percentage (.971) and 256th in scoring (2.7 rpg). … Stanford is 192nd in hitting (.233), 46th in team ERA (3.00), eighth in fielding (.993) and 204th in scoring (4.2 rpg). … Louisiana-Lafayette is 198th in hitting (.230), 99th in team ERA (4.14), 33rd in fielding (.987) and 159th in scoring (5.5 rpg). … Arkansas has a 1-3 all-time record against Stanford according to UA records, including a 10-4 win in the first meeting in the 1985 College World Series in Omaha, Neb. The three losses are all in the postseason. … The Razorbacks are 1-3 against Louisiana-Lafayette, with the first meeting an 11-2 win, also in 1985, in Fayetteville. The four losses were all played in Louisiana, two in Shreveport and two in Lafayette, La. … Indiana won its first meeting against Arkansas 13-3 in San Antonio in 1967. The Razorbacks prevailed 5-3 in Fayetteville in the most recent meeting on March 12, 1982.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Indiana*, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY Stanford*, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY La.-Lafayette*, 4 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Omaha, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

*Round Rock (Texas) Classic

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tournaments in Texas have evolved into an early season staple for the University of Arkansas baseball program.

The No. 4 Razorbacks are back in the Lone Star State for a pre-conference tourney this weekend for the third year in a row, with many more to come.

Arkansas (2-1) will open its appearance at the Round Rock Classic today at 4 p.m. Central against Indiana (0-3) in the afternoon game at Dell Diamond, the home of the Texas Rangers' Class AAA Round Rock Express. No. 5 Stanford (2-1) will take on Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1) in the 11 a.m. game at the round-robin tournament, which has moved up game times due to winter storm Oaklee, which dropped freezing rain and sleet on a diagonal swath through the middle of the country Wednesday and Thursday.

"It's so important to get on the road before conference play starts," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "I feel like we're going to play well. For the most part we have veterans in the infield, veteran starting pitching on Friday. Guys that have been in the program that will know what it's all about going out on the road, going out to play well and win."

Van Horn said the Razorbacks are scheduled to play in an early tournament in Arlington, Texas, in 2023 and 2024 with an offer on the table to come back every year.

"I think it's really good for us," Van Horn said. "We recruit down there. ... I just think it makes Arkansas more attractive because we're going to be playing against their friends. We're going to be playing in their town. Parents getting places, different things. I just think it makes it better."

The Hogs, who opened with a 2-1 series win against plucky Illinois State, have been an all-or-nothing team in their last two tournaments in Texas.

Arkansas swept No. 4 Texas Tech (13-9), No. 10 Texas (4-0) and No. 11 TCU (4-1) in the season-opening College Baseball Showcase last year in Arlington en route to a 12-0 start and a 50-13 season. The year before, the Razorbacks were swept by Oklahoma (6-3), Texas (8-7) and Baylor (3-2) at the Shriner's College Classic in Houston in the midst of an 11-5 start before the covid-19 pandemic shut down the season two weeks later.

Arkansas will send senior right-hander Connor Noland (0-0, 3.60 ERA) to the mound today to face 6-5 Indiana right-hander John-Biagio Modugno (0-1, 15.00), who allowed 8 hits and 5 earned runs with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts in 3 innings last Friday.

Noland gave up a first-inning run in the season opener against Illinois State but settled down and provided 5 innings of 5-hit work, with 2 earned runs, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. He left with a no-decision after home runs by Jalen Battles and Zack Gregory tied the game in the bottom of the fifth.

Indiana was swept at Clemson last weekend by scores of 9-0, 19-4 and 5-4 in 10 innings.

"Indiana's going to be a team that's going to come in there highly, highly motivated," Van Horn said. "They just lost three games on the road to a good Clemson team. The first game got away from them. The next couple of games they had a chance and it didn't happen."

The Hoosiers hit .184 (19 for 103) against the Tigers, with only center fielder Bobby Whalen (.429, 1 RBI) and designated hitter Brock Tibbits (.429, 2 RBI) hitting better than .250. Shortstop Phillip Glasser, catcher Matthew Ellis and second baseman Tyler Doanes all hit home runs but nobody drove in more than two runs.

All three home runs hit last weekend by the Hoosiers and the Razorback trio of Battles, Gregory and Robert Moore were solo shots.

Stanford opened the year by winning two of three at home against Cal State Fullerton in a weird series. The Cardinal took the opener 1-0 and won the finale 11-1, but they were blanked 11-0 in the middle game, with lefty Quinn Mathews (0-1, 6.75 ERA) allowing 3 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks in 3 innings. Matthews is scheduled to face Arkansas lefty Hagen Smith (1-0, 0.00) on Saturday.

"The Stanford game is a couple of teams that there's a lot of expectations," Van Horn said. "They have really good players. They went to Omaha last year. It's going to be a great game."

Louisiana-Lafayette Coach Matt Deggs served as an assistant coach to Van Horn at both Northwestern (La.) State (1996-97) and Arkansas (2003-05) before working under Ragin' Cajuns Coach Tony Robichaux (2012-14) and landing his first head coaching job at Sam Houston State.

"He's done a tremendous job throughout the years," Van Horn said. "They're starting to get his guys in there now. It's still going to take a little more time, but I think they won two out of three this past weekend."

Arkansas sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins (1-0, 1.80) is scheduled to start Sunday's game against Louisiana-Lafayette right-hander Jeff Wilson (0-0, 6.23).

"All the games have a little something to them," Van Horn said. "For us, we just want to get better, but we've got to find a way to win some games."

Van Horn indicated he's leaning toward committing to the Arlington tournament for the near future.

"They mentioned to us that they want us to come every year," he said. "That might happen because they have a roof and 72 degrees I look at all the box scores you know, and I looked down there last week and they were 72, 72, 72.

"Seventy-two is nice with no wind. So, great for the fans, great for the players. You know you're gonna play unless you have crazy ice storm or something. So as long as they want us with our fan base and North Texas and our fans can get there from this state, I think it's it's a no brainer."