Arkansas covid numbers continue drop; hospitalizations fall below 600 for the first time since December

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas dropped below 600 Thursday for the first time since late December as the state's new case numbers also continued falling.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 40, to 10,381.

It was the biggest daily increase since the previous Thursday, when 45 deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, because of a reduction in people seeking covid-19 tests at clinics and increased use of at-home tests that aren't reported to the Health Department, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday that it will discontinue its weekly reports on covid-19 transmission rates within school district boundaries.

In its final report Thursday it said just 15 districts had 50 or more new cases per 10,000 residents over a recent two-week period, down from 94 districts a week earlier.

The rates are listed on a dashboard on the center's website, www.achi.net.

"Because of the prevalence [of] at-home testing that largely is not reported to the Arkansas Department of Health or reflected in our report, and because recent reported laboratory confirmed test rates continue to drop, the numbers displayed on ACHI's COVID-19 dashboard underrepresent actual infections and, therefore, the risk in each community," Dr. Joe Thompson, the center's chief executive, said in a news release.

"For the immediate future, I recommend that school leaders and school board members additionally consider county-level information ― which is likely to be more meaningful than school district-level information at this point because of larger population counts ― to inform their policy decisions."

The cases used to calculate the rates for each district include those among residents living within the district, excluding incarcerated people, and residents of nursing homes and human development centers.

The center said it would continue providing county-level information on its website "in the short term."

FEWER HOSPITALIZED

Dropping for the 24th day in a row, the number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 fell Thursday by 57, to 545, its lowest level since Dec. 27.

The state's count of cases rose by 571, which was less than half the size of the daily increase a week earlier and down from the 1,059 new cases that were added Wednesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 876, the first time it had been below 900 since the week ending Dec. 23.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 753, to 7,500, the smallest total since Dec. 20.

Except for Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, when the Health Department didn't release new numbers as it switched to a new data system, the total has fallen every day since it reached an all-time high of 102,576 on Jan. 22.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell Thursday by six, to 89, the smallest number since Dec. 8.

The number in intensive care fell by 20, to 165, its lowest level since Nov. 27.

It was the 10th-straight daily decline in the number on ventilators and the 18th drop in a row in the number in intensive care.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's Hospital had 14 covid-19 patients Thursday, including two who were on ventilators, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

More than half of the 14 patients were at least 5 years old, making them eligible for vaccination, but only three were fully immunized, she said.

CASES BY COUNTY

Statewide, Pulaski County had the most new cases, 59, Thursday, followed by Washington County with 50 and Benton County with 32.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 817,798.

Since it reached an all-time high of 1,819 on Jan. 26, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas' hospitals has fallen every day except one.

Since Feb. 8, it has been below its previous peaks of 1,371 in January 2021 and 1,459 last summer during a surge driven by the delta variant.

During the current wave of infections from the omicron variant, the high for the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators was 250 on Jan. 31. That was below its peaks of 268 in January 2021 and 388 in August.

The number in intensive care reached a high during the omicron surge of 515 on Jan. 25. That was above its peak of 458 last winter but below its all-time high of 558 in August.

VACCINATIONS DOWN

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose Thursday by 1,870, which was less than half the size of the increase the previous Thursday.

Booster doses made up about 33% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 725, which was smaller by 27 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

Already at its lowest level since the Health Department started regularly releasing daily vaccination numbers in January 2021, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 1,941, the first time it had ever been below 2,000.

The average for first doses fell to 699, which was still slightly above the record low of 693 a day the week ending Feb. 9.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose remained Thursday at 65.7%, and the percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 53.4%.

Of those fully vaccinated, the percentage who had received booster doses remained at 37.6%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of only Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who had been fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 76.3% of people had received at least one dose, and 64.8% had been fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 43.5% had received booster doses.