Hot Springs, March 1918: World War I was still raging in Europe when these soldiers, likely attached to the nearby Army Navy Hospital, posed in front of the Maurice Bath House with a torpedo. The torpedo is a mystery, though research suggests it was a U.S.-made weapon. Across the street may be seen today’s Waters Hotel and the Ohio Club. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

