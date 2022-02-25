The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Feb. 24, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-20-728. K.B.X., Inc.; Steven Michael Keith, Sr., Individually; Steven Michael Keith, Jr., Individually; and Jeffrey Shay Sebree, Individually v. Zero Grade Farms, a Partnership, also d/b/a Isbell Farms; Mark Isbell, Individually; Chris Isbell, Individually; Shane Isbell, Individually; Judy Isbell, Individually; Jeremy Jones, Individually; K & K Farm Service, Inc., also d/b/a K & K Farm Services; Edward Schafer & Sons, a Partnership; Ronald Schafer and Roger Schafer, as Trustees of the Edward Burnard Schafer Q-TIP Trust; Ronald Schafer, Individually; Dee Anne Schafer, Individually; Clifford Schafer, Individually; Rachel Schafer, Individually; Roger Schafer, Individually; Pamela Schafer, Individually; Donald Schafer, Individually; Donna Schafer, Individually; Gary Hardke Farms, a Partnership; Gary Hardke, Individually; Melodie Hardke, Individually; Bigfoot AG, Inc.; Agri-Petroleum Sales, LLC; Agribusiness Properties, LLC; Brinkley Truck Brokerage, LLC; Christopher Taylor, Individually; Dale Bartlett, Individually; Ivory Rice, LLC; Anna Hurst, Special Administrator of the Estate of Jason Coleman; LJTC, LLC; Turner Commodities, Inc.; Turner North, LLC; and Turner Grain, Inc., d/b/a Turner Grain, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed in part; affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part.

CV-21-319. Arkansas Department of Health; José R. Romero, M.D., in His Official Capacity as Secretary of Health, Arkansas Department of Health; Arkansas Board of Hearing Instrument Dispensers; and Stephanie Pratt, in Her Official Capacity as Executive Director, Arkansas Board of Hearing Instrument Dispensers v. Samuel Solomon, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed in part; reversed and dismissed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Baker and Womack, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-21-305. State of Arkansas v. Gregory L. Mason, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Affirmed.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-19-901. Nicholas Matthew Lewondowski v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood, J., concurs.