Biden slaps sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden hit back Thursday against Russia for invading Ukraine, unleashing new sanctions, ordering the deployment of thousands of additional troops to NATO ally Germany and declaring that America would stand up to Vladimir Putin.

He acknowledged that the invasion, and efforts to thwart Putin, will have a cost for Americans, but sought to reassure that the economic pain that may come with rising energy prices will be short-lived in the U.S.

As for the Russian president, Biden said, "he's going to test the resolve of the West to see if we stay together. And we will."

Targeting Russia's financial system, Biden said, the United States will block assets of large Russian banks, impose export controls aimed at the nation's high-tech needs and sanction its business oligarchs.

Biden denounced Putin and his "sinister vision for the future of our world," vowing that Putin and his country would pay.

Russia "alone is responsible for the death and destruction" its military action in Ukraine may bring, said a statement Biden released late Wednesday after Putin announced the launch of what he called a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Biden's statement read. "The world will hold Russia accountable."

Biden also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone, during which the U.S. leader called Putin's military activities "unprovoked and unjustified." Responding to Zelenskyy's request that the world's leaders speak out against Russia's "flagrant aggression," Biden pledged that the United States and its allies will coordinate their responses in a "united and decisive" fashion.

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war," Biden said. "And now he and his country will bear the consequences."

On Thursday, Biden said: "Now, the entire world sees clearly what Putin and his Kremlin allies are really all about. This was never about a genuine security concern on their part. It was always about naked aggression, about Putin's desire for empire, by any means necessary."

The president said the U.S. also will be deploying additional forces to Germany to bolster NATO after the invasion of Ukraine, which is not a member of the defense organization. Some 7,000 additional U.S. troops will be sent.

While Biden vowed again that U.S. troops will not engage with Russia in Ukraine, he said the United States will go to the aid of its NATO allies if Russia moves beyond Ukraine's borders.

"The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power," he said.

Biden declared that Putin, who has referred to the collapse of the Soviet Union as the "greatest geopolitical catastrophe" of the past century, is looking beyond Ukraine.

"He has much larger ambitions," Biden said. "He wants to, in fact, reestablish the former Soviet Union. That's what this is about."

Biden added that after Russia's "brutal assault" against Ukraine, it would be a mistake for Putin's actions to go unanswered. He said if they were, "the consequences for America would be much worse."

"America stands up to bullies, we stand up for freedom," Biden said. "This is who we are."

Biden spoke hours after holding a virtual meeting with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Italy and Japan. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also joined the meeting.

The sanctions announced Thursday fall in line with the White House's insistence that it would hit Russia's financial system and Putin's inner circle, while also imposing export controls that would aim to starve Russia's industries and military of U.S. semiconductors and other high-tech products.

Biden announced the sanctions while Ukraine's government reported mounting casualties inflicted by Russian forces attacking from the east, north and south.

Oil and natural gas prices have surged over concerns that Russia, an energy production behemoth, will slow the flow of oil and natural gas to Europe.

Biden acknowledged that the sanctions are "going to take time" to have their effect on the Russian economy.

While Biden described the sanctions as severe, Ukrainian officials urged the U.S. and the West to go further and cut the Russians from the SWIFT financial system.

"We demand the disconnection of Russia from SWIFT, the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine and other effective steps to stop the aggressor," Zelenskyy said.

The Biden administration has shown some reluctance to cut Russia from SWIFT, at least immediately, because of concerns the move will also have enormous ramifications for Europe and other Western economies.

"It is always an option, but right now that's not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take," Biden said. He also contended that the financial sanctions he announced would be more damaging to Russia.

The Belgium-headquartered system allows for tens of millions of transactions daily among banks, financial exchanges and other institutions. The U.S. notably has previously blocked Iran from the system because of its nuclear program.

Officials in Europe have noted that the loss of SWIFT access by Russia could be a drag on the broader global economy. Russia has also equated a SWIFT ban to a declaration of war.

Brian Frey, a former Justice Department prosecutor during the Trump administration, said while SWIFT is the primary messaging system for financial payments, "there are alternatives to the system" and cutting Russia off would create a "splashback and immediate problems for the international community."

The sanctions include targeting Russia's two largest banks, Sberbank and VTB Bank. The U.S. Treasury Department says the sanctions overall "target nearly 80 percent of all banking assets in Russia and will have a deep and long-lasting effect on the Russian economy and financial system."

Individuals close to Putin were also targeted in the latest sanctions. They include former Chief of Staff Sergei Ivanov; Andrey Patrushev, a Putin ally who has held high-ranking positions at the state-owned Gazprom Neft; and former Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, chairman of the management board of the oil company Rosneft.

The Treasury also announced sanctions against Belarusian banks, the country's defense industry and security officials over support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden said the export control measures he ordered would "impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time." The measures will restrict Russia access to semiconductors, computers, telecommunications, information security equipment, lasers and sensors. He said the economic actions would vastly degrade Russia's ability to thrive in the weeks, months and years ahead.

"We're going to impair their ability to compete in a high-tech 21st century economy," Biden said.

Biden also said the United States had frozen trillions of dollars in Russian assets, including funds controlled by Russian elites and their families, seeking to make them pay for what Biden called "a brutal assault on the people of Ukraine without provocation, without justification, without necessity."

"No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening," Biden told reporters.

Biden and his top aides have emphasized deterrence for weeks. On Feb. 11, Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, said "the president believes that sanctions are intended to deter." Six days later, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was at the United Nations "not to start a war, but to prevent one."

Asked Thursday if the administration had thought the strategy to use sanctions could have prevented the Russian attack, Daleep Singh, a deputy national security adviser, told reporters that the economic penalties usually swayed leaders because of the impact on their people's living standards.

"In this case, Putin made the wrong choice," Singh said.

Biden acknowledged that the conflict in Eastern Europe would be felt at home. White House officials have warned for days that the economic penalties against Russia could raise oil prices, even as the United States grapples with a spike in inflation.

"I will do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump," he said. "This is critical to me. But this aggression cannot go unanswered."

But even as Biden suggested that it was "highly unlikely" that Americans would feel economic hardship "for a long time" as a result of the sanctions, he also acknowledged that those sanctions would not immediately prevent Putin from continuing his military assault.

"The sanctions we imposed have generated two-thirds of the world joining us. They are profound sanctions," he said. "Let's have a conversation in another month or so to see if they're working."

Biden met with leaders from the Group of Seven nations Thursday morning and afterward addressed the American people.

As news of Russia's attack on Ukraine rippled across the Atlantic, officials in both U.S. political parties echoed Biden's words, vowing to stand with Ukraine. Some offered their prayers, others urged greater action against Russia and still others interjected partisan politics.

"Kyiv and Kharkiv are being bombed," Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., wrote. "The largest invasion on our planet since WW2. Republicans are rooting for the Russians. God be with Ukraine and democracy."

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Russia's actions amounted to "an invasion of a sovereign nation" -- one that "cannot go uncontested."

"I hope you'll join me tonight in praying for the people of Ukraine and for a unified allied response," he tweeted.

Information for this article was contributed by Lolita C. Baldor, Josh Boak, Fatima Hussein, Matthew Lee, Lisa Mascaro, Chris Megerian, Bruce Schreiner, Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller and Ellen Knickermeyer of The Associated Press; and by Amy Cheng and Maria Luisa Paul of The Washington Post.

President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



