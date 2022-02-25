Blackhawk Food Pantry opens doors in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- The Blackhawk Pantry is a food pantry available to students, families, faculty and friends in Pea Ridge, said director Alex Jackson.

The food pantry is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday.

Jackson said people can come pick out items needed while having access to other resources.

The facility is located behind Pea Ridge Intermediate School at 1536 N. Davis St.

Available items include such things as potatoes, fresh vegetables, cereal, crackers, granola bars, syrup, canned goods, margarine, cheese, eggs, and household items such as toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, wipes and personal hygiene items.