Boozman files for reelection to U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. John Boozman filed to seek reelection on Thursday, on the fourth day of candidate filing in Arkansas.

Boozman, a Republican from Rogers, is Arkansas' senior senator and was first elected in 2010. Two Republican primary challengers, former University of Arkansas football player Jake Bequette and pastor Heath Loftis, filed Tuesday for the seat.

"We need strong conservative leadership in Washington and to push back on the Biden-Harris agenda. I think we've done a really good job of that through the years, whether it's protecting life, whether it's standing up for law enforcement, standing up for veterans, religious liberty, the list goes on and on," Boozman told reporters after turning in his filing paperwork.

Three Democrats filed this week to seek their party's nomination for the Senate seat: Natalie James, Jack Foster and Dan Whitfield.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is not up for reelection this year.














