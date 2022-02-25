Calendar 2-25-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Candidate filing period open

Filing for primary and nonpartisan elections for public offices began Feb. 22 and ends March 1. Jefferson County residents filing for office may do so at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Details: Arkansas Secretary of State's Office, https://www.sos.arkansas.gov .

Friday, Feb. 25

Couty offices closed

The Jefferson County Courthouse and county offices will be closed Friday, Feb. 25, due to inclement weather. Emergency services will not be interrupted, according to a spokesman.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 25

Habitat sets meeting for housing applicants

Jefferson County Habitat for Humanity will host application meetings for its most recent home, according to a news release. The meetings will be held at the gym of the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St., from 3-6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. All applicants will be considered without discrimination. Families shall be selected based upon need, ability to pay and willingness to partner with the organization. Angela J. White Smith is the executive director of Jefferson County Habitat for Humanity. Details: Habitat office, (870) 536-3822. For details about the family selection process visit https://www.jeffersoncountyhabitatforhumanity.org/blank-page or https://www.facebook.com/JeffersonCountyHabitatforHumanity.

UAPB sets beginner's beekeeping

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will hold a three-part workshop on beekeeping for beginners. The sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25, March 4 and March 11 at the S.J. Parker 1890 Extension Complex auditorium, 2300 L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive. Yong Park, Ph.D, UAPB associate professor of agriculture and entomologist/beekeeper, will lead the sessions. Space is limited to the first 20 paid registrants. The course costs $30. The fee, which covers a beekeeping manual book and box lunches, should be paid in person before Feb. 25 in room 112 of the S.J. Parker Agricultural Research Center, 2102 Oliver Road. Payments should be via check or money order only and made payable to the "UAPB Small Farm Program." Payments are non-refundable. Details: Karen Lee, UAPB Extension assistant, at (870) 575-7225 or leek@uapb.edu.

Saturday, Feb. 26

In-person Black History event changes to virtual

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, and former Pine Bluff businessman R.J. Hampton will be among honorees of a Black History event that will now be live streamed beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 on Irby Vision, the YouTube channel of author Jason Irby, event organizer. The seventh annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month was changed to virtual because covid protocols will no longer allow in-person attendance, Irby said in a news release. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center at Little Rock. Viewers can see the celebration at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBk7tI6bMymPRgkzeQHd2Ow?app=desktop. Details: Jasonirby.wordpress.com or jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 26

ASC to host CrEATe Lab cooking series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., to host its CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 26, March 5, 12. The cost is $35 for all eight sessions. CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.

Monday, Feb. 28

Federal retiree meeting canceled

The NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) Chapter 287 monthly meeting for Feb. 28 has been cancelled due to covid, a spokesman said. Waymond Meins is Chapter 287 president.

Through Monday, Feb. 28

Arsenal to conduct prescribed burns

The Arkansas Forestry Division will be conducting multiple prescribed and controlled burns at the Pine Bluff Arsenal now until the end of February, depending on the weather. The local community should not be alarmed if they see large plumes of smoke coming from the Arsenal, according to a news release. All controlled burns will be conducted by specially-trained and equipped crews skilled at fire management operations, according to the release.

Tuesday, March 1

White Hall School District hosts art showcase

The White Hall School District's Art Department will hold a Visual Art Showcase from 5-6:30 p.m. March 1 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. The public is invited to attend this event, according to a news release from Julie Caple, art teacher at Gandy Elementary School. The showcase will feature selected artwork from students at Gandy, Hardin, Moody and Taylor elementary schools, White Hall Middle School and White Hall High School.

Through Tuesday, March 1

Candidate filing period ends

Virtual Beginning Farmer Classes set

The Center for Arkansas Farms and Food (CAFF) will present a new round of Beginning Farmer Classes virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 1. Class times are 6-8:30 p.m. Each course costs $10 and will be presented via Zoom. The classes were redesigned to highlight the practices of successful farmers and offer learning activities with information from local service providers and regional farmers, according to a news release. CAFF is a center of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. To register, visit https://farmandfoodsystem.uada.edu/classes/.

Wednesday, March 2

First Trinity to give away food

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food in a drive-thru session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2. Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis until all the food is gone. All participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles and wear masks during this event, according to a news release. The monthly community-wide distribution is in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank. Details: First Trinity office, (870) 534-2873.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Thursday, March 3

ASC to host artist reception

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is featuring Carl E. Moore's PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes exhibition at ASC's main building through April 30. Moore's paintings comment on racism. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Friday, March 4

World Day of Prayer set at Stuttgart

Everyone is invited to World Day of Prayer at Grand Avenue Methodist Church at Stuttgart at noon Friday, March 4. St. Alban's Episcopal Church is hosting the program prepared by the women of England, Wales and Northern Ireland and the luncheon at 12:30 p.m., a spokesman said. The event is being held at Grand Avenue church due to renovations in progress at St. Alban's.

Through Friday, March 4

Zeta Phi Beta seeks scholarship applicants

Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. seeks applicants for two scholarships. The sorority will provide a $1,000 to a young woman enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a $500 scholarship to a young woman enrolled at Southeast Arkansas College, according to a news release. An applicant must have a 3.0 grade point average. The application, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation on the letter writer's official letterhead, may be emailed to epilonzz.pb@gmail.com and/or mailed to P.O. Box 1161, Pine Bluff, AR 71613, by March 4. Details: Mary Liddell at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle'

exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Tension and Protection exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will showcase an exhibit, "Tension and Protection: Textile Work by Suzannah Schreckhise" in the International Paper Gallery through March 5, according to a news release. This exhibition features Schreckhise's textile work, combining her crochet series and her ongoing mask series, "Breath." Schreckhise is a multidisciplinary visual artist based in Fayetteville.

Monday, March 7

Grand opening set for county health unit, coroner's office

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson announced the grand opening ceremonies for the new county health unit and coroner's office will be held March 7. The celebration for the Dr. Josetta E. Wilkins Jefferson County Health Unit, 3801 S. Hickory St., will be held at 11 a.m. The ceremony for the U.S. Brown Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 503 E. Second Ave., will be held at 2:30 p.m., according to a news release. The community is invited to attend.

Mayor to give state of city address

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will deliver the annual State of the City after the Pine Bluff City Council meeting on March 7 which starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited to attend to learn about the city's accomplishments in 2021 and its goals for 2022. Covid-19 safeguards will be implemented, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, March 7

SEA concert group hosts Little Mermaid

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. The Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. Details: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

Thursday, March 10

Chamber to host annual dinner

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the Chamber newsletter. Former White Hall Bulldog football Coach Bobby Bolding will be the special guest speaker. Tickets are $60 each. Details: Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Tuesday, March 15

Free health screening set

A free community-wide health screening will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, according to the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation, one of the sponsors. Screenings will be conducted for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV. A non-invasive blood test will also be done for the prostate specific antigen (PSA). Program partners include the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the city of Pine Bluff, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), according to the news release.

Through Tuesday, March 15

Synergy grant applications available

Synergy Forum Inc. is accepting grant applications for their 2022 grant cycle. Registered non-profit organizations: IRS 501(c)(3) public charities, public schools, government agencies, and the hospital in Jefferson County are eligible to apply, according to a news release. Synergy grants fund projects that benefit residents in Jefferson County in the areas of the arts, education, and social services. Grant applications should be requested by March 15, completed and then submitted on or before April 7. For an application and details, send an email to synergyforumgrants@gmail.com.

Through Friday, March 18

UAM ceramics exhibit open

"Handmade," an exhibition of modern and contemporary ceramics from the collection of Mitch Gathings, can be viewed at the University of Arkansas at Monticello through March 18. The exhibit is displayed in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at UAM, according to a news release. The project focuses on pottery and vessels from the collection of Gathings, UAM instructor of ceramics at UAM. The exhibition is open to the public. The gallery's hours are Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 24

City, Waste Management set meeting

The city of Pine Bluff and Waste Management will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. March 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. All residents are invited to attend the town hall to share feedback, provide suggestions and ask questions, according to a news release. Officials will provide updates concerning collection of residential trash, obtaining replacement or second trash carts, bundling trash, reporting bulk and yard waste, and many other topics. Details: Mayor Shirley Washington's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Friday, March 25

Ag Hall of Fame plans ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until 11:30 a.m. March 25 at the Embassy Suites at Little Rock. The change was made because of the increase in covid-19 cases, according to a news release. Those set for induction are retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co.; and Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years. For tickets or details visit https://www.arkansasaghalloffame.org/pages/induction-luncheon/

Friday, April 8

Alphas to host fundraising gala

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) will hold the annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala at 7:06 p.m. April 8 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The original date was changed from Feb. 11, a spokesman said. The community is invited to attend. The colors will be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing, according to a news release. Organizers will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although the date changed, the ticket prices will remain the same: individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Checks should be payable to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Details: Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

Through Saturday, April 30

ASC to exhibit PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will feature Carl E. Moore's PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes exhibition at ASC's main building, Feb. 3 through April 30. Moore's paintings comment on a culture fraught with anti-Black rhetoric and sentiment, where the physical and psychological ramifications of racism seep into the private lives of the community he depicts, according to a news release. Patrons can join ASC Curator Jessica Lenehan for an Inside the Arts studio interview with Moore at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at facebook.com/asc701/. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was previously set for Aug. 19, 2021. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Thursday, May 19

Waterfowler Hall of Fame reschedules event

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until May 19. The event will be held at the Chenal Country Club at Little Rock and will include a pre-dinner reception from 6-7 p.m., live music, a live auction and a local flare spread. The event will still highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame, according to waterfowlerhof.com. Additional information and sponsorship opportunities are also available on the website.

Through Tuesday, May 31

Arkansas Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2022 Arkansas Century Farm program. The deadline is May 31, according to a news release. To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make financial contribution to the over all farm income, according to the release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31. There is no cost to apply for the program. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Underway

Inside dining set at Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.