Central Arkansas Library System’s executive director predicts proposed tax cut will be well-received

The executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System at a board meeting Thursday expressed confidence about the prospects of the library system's proposed election to lower and extend a property-tax levy in Little Rock that funds capital improvements.

The Little Rock Board of Directors is scheduled to hear an ordinance during its formal meeting Tuesday on whether to go forward with the library system's special election on May 24.

The referendum in Little Rock would coincide with the preferential primary election.

Library officials want to lower from 1.8 to 1.3 mills a capital-improvement millage in Little Rock while reissuing bonds. At the moment, the levy on property consists of two separate mills of 0.9 each.

Last November, Little Rock voters approved the library system's request to raise the operational millage rate in the city that funds the library system from 3.3 to 3.8 mills.

A reduction in the capital-improvement rate by a commensurate amount would follow through on a pledge to voters made during the prior referendum, the library system's executive director has said.

Each mill is equivalent to one dollar in tax levied on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.

If the city board calls the May referendum, Little Rock voters also will be asked to authorize a bond issue for up to $42 million that would refinance existing debt and generate some money that the library system could use for capital improvements.

Voters would be presented with a single for-or-against ballot question, according to the ordinance before the city board.

Central Arkansas Library System Executive Director Nate Coulter told library board members Thursday that extending the millage at a lower rate has been "easy to endorse among the people I've talked to in City Hall," adding that he thinks it will be "well received" by the voters.

He suggested that "once again, the community will recognize that the library will take their money and ... be good stewards with it and do things that are beneficial to the community."

In his remarks to board members during the virtual meeting, Coulter noted the distinction between the library system's proposed referendum and a proposed extension on a capital-improvement millage at the city of Little Rock.

Three mills that are set to roll off are under discussion at the city board right now for possible renewal in a special election that is likely to take place later this year.

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore appears to be aiming for an Aug. 9 referendum to extend the millage.

Every dollar that comes in from the library system's capital-improvement millage goes to pay off the bonds, Coulter explained, meaning "that gets them paid off fairly quickly."

He estimated that reissuing the bonds would extend payments on the outstanding debt from what might be about six years right now to eight years.

A written report from Coulter prepared for Thursday's meeting said the extension at the lower rate of 1.3 mills "would enable the reissuance of outstanding bonds and generate approximately $22M in project funds."

Potential improvements funded by the extended and reduced millage might include remodeling work at the Main Library as well as the addition of parent-and-child carrels at various library branches, Coulter wrote.

The library system's board members last month voted to pursue the referendum.

In the same written report for Thursday's meeting, Coulter said 223 election petitions were submitted last week. The city clerk determined the library system had obtained more than the 100 valid signatures that were required, he wrote.