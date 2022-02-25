Checks losing raise for some state workers

About 1,350 of Arkansas’ approximately 22,500 executive branch employees will get a temporary 2% cost-of-living adjustment in their paychecks today, but their next paycheck March 11 won’t include the adjustment, state officials said Thursday.

These employees will instead receive lump sum payments totaling $1.4 million on June 17, because state law requires that any employee at the maximum of their pay grade receive the payment at the end of the fiscal year, state officials said. The lump sum payments for these employees won’t extend into fiscal 2023, which starts July 1.

“Unfortunately the COLA payouts to employees at the top of their pay grade were made early in error,” state Department of Transformation and Shared Services Chief of Staff Alex Johnston said Thursday in a written statement.

“This increase was intended to impact state employees in a positive way. We regret this error happened and are working to correct the issue in compliance with the law,” she said.

On Feb. 17, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that Arkansas’ executive branch employees will receive 2% cost-of-living raises, effective Feb. 6, in their paychecks today as an answer to inflationary pressure.

About 22,500 state employees will receive the 2% cost-of-living adjustment and the total cost will be about $24 million a year, including $10 million a year in state general revenue, Johnston said. The 2% cost-of-living adjustment will increase the average salary for these employees from about $46,588 a year to about $47,519 a year, she said last week.

In an email dated Wednesday, Kay Barnhill, the state’s personnel administrator, informed state employees at the maximum of their pay grade that “I regret to inform you that the 2% COLA you will be receiving in your check this week was accidentally given at the wrong time.” Arkansas Code Annotated 21-5-211 (b) (2) (B) “requires that anyone at the max of their paygrade receive a lump sum payment at the end of the fiscal year,” she said in her email to the affected state employees.

“To follow the letter of the law, we must recover this COLA from your next check and it will be paid to you on the last pay cycle of [fiscal year 2022] in June,” Barnhill wrote in her email. “We will be sending out individual emails and working with your [human resources] Director to give you the exact amount that will be held out of your next check.” “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you,” she wrote in her email to the affected state employees. “It was an oversight on our part. Please let us know if you have any questions.” John Bridges, executive director of the Arkansas State Employees Association, acknowledged Thursday that he is aware of this letter Barnhill sent out to affected state employees. He declined to comment further.

Last week, Bridges said Hutchinson’s decision to grant executive branch employees a 2% cost-of-living adjustment “is a very nice surprise and [state employees] deserve it.” In a letter dated Feb. 17 to his Cabinet secretaries, Hutchinson noted that over the course of the past year prices rose by nearly 6% and marked the greatest increase in 40 years.

“Our state’s economic growth will remain strong if our support of working Arkansas families remains vigilant,” he wrote. “To help offset this unprecedented inflation, I have authorized a 2 percent … salary increase for all executive branch employees.

“These pay increases are effective for the pay period beginning February 6th; employees will see these increases in pay received on Feb. 25th,” Hutchinson wrote in his letter. “Employees at the maximum of their respective grades will receive a lump sum payment.” Last week, Hutchinson said the 2% cost-of-living adjustment for executive branch employees was the first cost-of-living raise granted to executive branch employees since 2012 and is not in lieu of merit raises for these employees, which will be considered later. He also said the 2% cost-of-living adjustment will be funded through the state’s Performance Fund or state agencies’ general revenues as needed.

But state Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, said Thursday “I was caught off-guard,” by Hutchinson’s announcement of a 2% cost-of-living adjustment for executive branch employees.

He said he was surprised to learn the governor still has the ability under state law to grant cost-of-living adjustments to executive branch employees.

Dismang, who is a co-chairman of the Joint Budget Committee, said he plans to introduce special language that would eliminate the governor’s ability to grant cost-of-living adjustments to executive branch employees, and instead “focus on merit raises, which was the agreement when we did the pay plan overhaul” in 2017.

The state’s pay plan was last overhauled in 2017 by the Legislature and Hutchinson’s administration. At that time, state officials said they intended to reward employees with merit pay raises that increased base salaries, rather than continue using one-time bonuses as they have done for the past several years.

Under Arkansas Code Annotated 21-5-211, the governor may authorize a salary increase up to 2% each fiscal year if the chief fiscal officer of the state and the secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services determine that sufficient general revenue becomes available, and the salary increase does not result in an employee’s compensation exceeding the maximum pay level amount set out for the position, according to Barn-hill.

An employee compensated at the highest pay level rate authorized for his or her classification is eligible to receive the salary increase authorized as a lump-sum payment under this state law, but the increase shall be paid as a lump sum on the last pay period of the fiscal year of the year in which the increase is to occur, and the payment shall not be construed as exceeding the maximum salary.

