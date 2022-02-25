Contractors ready to assemble Hot Springs’ raw waterline

HOT SPRINGS -- Leveraging the 60-foot difference in elevation between Lake Ouachita and south Garland County, the city will gravity flow water from the lake to the new treatment plant it's building on Little Mazarn Road.

Steel pipe will link the two locations, providing the raw water conduit for the city's more than $100 million project to put Lake Ouachita water in taps by the end of next year.

A 42-inch-diameter pipe that McKee Utility Contractors Inc. staged near Old Bear and Papago roads is part of the 17-mile raw waterline. The Hot Springs Board of Directors awarded the Oklahoma company the $10.5 million contract in July to build the 5.6-mile section from west of where the line will cross upper Lake Hamilton to north of Mazarn Creek.

Belt Construction Inc. will pick up the work south of the creek. The board awarded the Texarkana company the $9.2 million contract Tuesday for two noncontiguous segments totaling 4 miles, with one running from the Ouachita Water Treatment Plant on Cozy Acres Road to east of the upper Lake Hamilton crossing and the other from south of Mazarn Creek to Airport Road.

Last summer, Belt completed the $4.7 million contract it was awarded in August 2020 for the 2-mile upper section from below Blakely Mountain Dam to the Ouachita Water Treatment Plant that treats water collected by the city's intake on upper Lake Hamilton.

Kajacs Contractors Inc. is responsible for the lower segment, which will take the line from Airport Road to the new plant that will treat up to 15 million gallons a day. The board awarded the Little Rock company a $9.3 million contract in May for the 4.6-mile section.

Fifty-foot sections of the 42-inch pipe Kajacs lined up near Marion Anderson Road are waiting to be buried. Todd Piller, the city's major capital projects manager, said about 3 miles of the 17-mile line have already been put in the ground.

"Each piece of pipe is numbered, and they go in exact order," he said. "They tell the contractor exactly where it goes. That's why they lay them out in a certain way."

The 30-inch cast iron transmission line that feeds the storage tank on Music Mountain is the biggest line in the water distribution system. The raw waterline will be 40% bigger and buried in an 8-by-8-foot trench with 12 to 24 inches of bedding.

Piller said the velocity of the water will exert up to 30 pounds per square inch of pressure on the pipe. Engineers determined a 42-inch pipe provided the interior surface area needed to keep friction loss to a minimum as water gravity flows to the new plant. Flow will traverse numerous elevation changes on its way to the plant, but Piller said the 60-foot difference in elevation between the two end points will provide the force to overcome elevation changes.

The 50-foot sections, and smaller sections with bends to accommodate changes in the route's elevation and direction, will be welded together from the inside of the pipe. Piller said thousands of sections will be welded together. A shrink-wrapped coating applied to the outside of the pipe will protect the joints.

"That's why the contracts are a year or 18 months," he said. "That's how much labor is involved."

The contract the board awarded Belt Construction on Tuesday night put all of the raw waterline's overland route under contract. The bore under Little Mazarn Creek, the last waterway between the Lake Ouachita intake and the new plant, is also under contract, part of Kajacs' $9.3 million contract for the 4.6-mile lower segment.

City Manager Bill Burrough said the city is still in discussions with Entergy Arkansas about the construction method the city will use to cross upper Lake Hamilton and Mazarn Creek. He said floating and sinking the line, directional boring and open cut excavation are possibilities.

Entergy said it's evaluating which method is compatible with the license the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted it to use lakes Hamilton and Catherine for power generation. The 50-year license that took effect in March 2003 gives the utility authority over the lake bed and construction and recreational activities on the two lakes.

Entergy's FERC-approved shoreline management plan limits activity affecting sensitive fish spawning and nursery habitats. Maintenance dredging in established boat channels and vegetation removal are reviewed on a case-by-case basis, but the plan generally prohibits new dredge or fill activities in environmentally sensitive areas. Entergy said no dredging or excavation are required for directional boring.