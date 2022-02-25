Court’s theater decision delayed

The Arkansas Court of Appeals remanded a request filed by owners of a Pine Bluff movie theater for default judgment and summary judgment against owners of a vacant mall damaged by fire earlier this month.

In a decision written by Judge Larry D. Vaught, the court dissolved an injunction that had prevented James Vu, Thuytien Vu, John Vu, Theresa Vu and Cameron Appraisal Group, owners of The Pines mall, from evicting Rain Investments, doing business as Saracen Cinema 8. The plaintiffs are asked to supply additional documents within 60 days of the order, which was given Wednesday.

"[A]lthough we have jurisdiction over the issue, we cannot reach the merits of Rain Investments' arguments on appeal due to a deficiency in the record and addendum," Vaught wrote. "We therefore remand this case to supplement the record and addendum, allowing Rain Investments sixty days to submit a record and brief that comply with our rules."

Although not individually listed in court documents, Steven Mays Jr. and Okorie Ezieme are identified as the theater owners, according to previous articles in The Commercial. The owners sued the Vus, who are listed as operators of Highland Village, Texas-based Cameron Appraisal Group, in Jefferson County Circuit Court for breach of contract and received a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction from Judge Rob Wyatt Jr. on May 19, 2020, at which time it also applied for an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order. The owners sought to gain entry into the theater at the mall after the Vus allegedly locked them out, reportedly breaching a contract.

According to court documents, the plaintiffs alleged that they spent $18,537.42 in repairs that the Vus were responsible for under contract. Rain Investments allegedly lost more than $50,000 in revenue because of the lockout, and the Vus turned off utilities to the property.

The circuit court ordered a permanent injunction on June 4, 2020, to prevent the Vus from evicting Rain Investments and collecting rent directly. The injunction also required the defendants to turn on utilities and provide Rain Investments access to the theater.

The circuit court also granted Rain Investments partial summary judgment and denied other requested relief including default judgment in February 2021. The appellate court ruled it has no jurisdiction to hear most of Rain Investments' points in the appeal, citing "disputed issues of material fact," which contains non-appealable matters under state policy.

Rain Investments also unsuccessfully sought to appeal an order setting aside contempt findings against the Vus.

The Pines has not been in operation since early 2020, according to Judy Vu, who is not listed in court documents but identifies herself as a mall owner. Judy Vu, of Wichita Falls, Texas, said she works with the Cameron Appraisal Group.

The mall, which opened in 1986, caught fire in the former manager's office in the early hours of Feb. 10, but the blaze was not widespread. No injuries were reported.

Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said the cause will be ruled accidental.

"There's no definite cause, because there are too many variables," Howell said. "There were vandals stealing wire and trespassing. There's so much damage. The biggest contributor was that they were stealing copper from the copper wires. There were several places where they were stealing wire. To say that was 100% the cause, we don't have enough evidence."

No suspects in the fire have been identified. Howell said local code enforcers will follow up on the investigation to determine the next steps for the mall.

The only operating store at the mall's location, Dillard's Clearance store, did not receive any damage.