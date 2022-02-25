Crawford County justice of the peace running for county judge

VAN BUREN -- A member of the Crawford County Quorum Court is vying to become county judge.

Raymond Harvey, justice of the peace for District 5, filed for the seat Tuesday as a Republican, according to the County Clerk's Office.

Harvey, 52, said he's in his sixth year as justice of the peace. He was born in Fort Smith and raised in Pocola, Okla., going on to graduate from Pocola High School in 1988. Harvey has lived in Van Buren for 16 years.

Harvey said he owns Turf & Pest Pro USA in Van Buren. He's also chairman of Crawford County's Economic Development Committee and a member of Keep Van Buren Beautiful and the Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority. He serves on the executive committee of the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District, an economic development committee organized by the Van Buren Chamber of Commerce and a small, unofficial group devoted to economic development in Alma.

Harvey said he wants to use his experience as a business owner to continue moving Crawford County forward amidst recent developments he described as "exciting." This includes an announcement in January the Arkansas Department of Transportation would start work on an extension of Interstate 49 at Alma south to Chaffee Crossing in Barling this fall, as well as progress toward a possible intermodal facility on the Arkansas River southeast of Van Buren.

Maintenance and improvement of county roads will be one of his biggest priorities, he said.

Dennis Gilstrap is the Crawford County judge. The yearly salary for the position, which comes with a four-year term, is $63,878, according to the County Clerk's Office. Chris Keith, another Republican, has also filed for the job.