Cyber-threat analyst speaks at Links event

A cyber-threat analyst shared his experiences during the first session of the national Links International Foreign Affairs and Business Empowerment (LIFE) Program.

Donald Brown Jr., the lead cyber-threat intelligence analyst for MITRE Corp., was the featured presenter for the virtual event Feb. 17 sponsored by The Links Inc. Pine Bluff Chapter, according to a news release.

A graduate of Pine Bluff High School and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Brown talked to 25 Pine Bluff High School students, some staffers, The Links members and others.

Brown stated that his goal for the presentation was to share his career experiences in his work for the federal government.

Internationally, he pursued cybercriminals in Romania and the Netherlands. He stressed that background checks are required and advised the students not to "pass on any opportunity to help you grow in your career."

Additionally, he encouraged them to "get comfortable with being comfortable in uncomfortable situations."

Providing positive and negative lists of things that students should be aware of, he noted that critical thinking skills are necessary.

Positive attributes include: accepting internships, having good communication skills, joining organizations, having good grade point averages, getting their bachelor's degrees and making good decisions.

On the negative side, he cautioned them against making mistakes that could lead to receiving a felony charge: using illegal drugs or abusing prescription drugs, defaulting on student loans, and not paying federal, state and local taxes.

He stressed that they should learn something new every day and read incessantly.

The president of The Links Inc. Pine Bluff chapter is Tenita Shannon-Gragg, and the International Trends and Services Facet is chaired by Eula Liddell and Dorothy Holt. Other members are Arlene Woody, Yvonne Blevins, Sheena Meadows and Carolyn Blakely.