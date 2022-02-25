D.C. lawmakers back sanctions against Russia

WASHINGTON -- Many congressional leaders, including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, expressed support Thursday for President Joe Biden's latest move to impose sanctions on Russia but also urged Biden to apply maximum pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We're all together at this point, and we need to be together about what should be done," McConnell said. "But I have some advice: Ratchet the sanctions all the way up. Don't hold any back."

Biden announced the sanctions at the White House while Ukraine's government reported mounting casualties inflicted by Russian forces attacking from the east, north and south.

The U.S. Congress is largely backing Biden's decision to confront Russia with potentially escalating sanctions.

"We must refuse to stand by and watch innocent Ukrainian men, women, and children suffer," the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said in a statement. He said he was "committed to ensuring that the United States upholds our responsibility to exact maximum costs on Putin, the Russian economy, and those who enabled and facilitated this trampling of Ukraine's sovereignty."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that Russia's aggression toward Ukraine is "an attack on democracy," vowing that the U.S. will stand united with its allies around the world in imposing sanctions on Russia and ensuring financial and political support for an independent Ukraine.

"There will be a price to pay for Vladimir Putin," she said.

While Republican critics of the Biden administration, and even some Democrats, want the White House to go even tougher with more severe sanctions on Russia, most have given varying degrees of support for the White House strategy, including Biden's move Wednesday to sanction the company building the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, said sanctions on Nord Stream 2 are "long overdue, but I cannot overstate how critical they are to showing Putin that violating a nation's sovereignty has consequences."

Risch, who has worked for years trying to end the pipeline, said: "It is good to see President Biden do the right thing."

Other Republican leaders have condemned Putin's actions.

"Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is reckless and evil," Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the House minority leader, said in a statement Thursday, adding: "This act of war is intended to rewrite history and more concerning, upend the balance of power in Europe. Putin must be held accountable."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. who had blocked Biden's nominees for various State Department posts to halt the Russia-to-Germany pipeline, said that with the announced new sanctions he would lift his blockade. "President Biden has now taken positive steps," Cruz said in a statement. "But much more still needs to be done to deter and counter the threat that Putin poses to our allies in Ukraine and across Europe."

McConnell, a longtime champion of NATO, spoke highly of the Western alliance this week, but some within his party are gravitating away from that traditional Republican position and toward former President Donald Trump's views.

Only hours before the Russian invasion began, former Trump responded negatively to Biden's actions.

"I mean he's taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions," Trump said of Putin on Wednesday. "I'd say that's pretty smart."

Only a day earlier, Trump called Putin's aggression "genius" and "very savvy."

In his speech Wednesday, Trump said the current U.S. president "doesn't have a clue."

"Now they laugh at us; they think we're a bunch of fools," Trump said of foreign leaders. "That's why you have Ukraine. That's why you're going to have China. Taiwan is next, and you're going to see the same kind of a thing."

Later Wednesday, after the fighting had begun and explosions could be heard in the capital, Kyiv, and around Ukraine, Trump called into Fox News, where he claimed that the crisis would not have happened if he were still in the White House.

"He was going to be satisfied with the peace," Trump said of Putin, "and now he sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration."

Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller, Ellen Knickmeyer, Lolita C. Baldor, Josh Boak, Fatima Hussein, Matthew Lee, Lisa Mascaro, Chris Megerian and Bruce Schreiner of The Associated Press; and by Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times.

President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



President Joe Biden departs after speaking about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

