Fayetteville School Board removes mask mandate

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board voted unanimously Thursday to amend its policy on face masks to make them optional for all while inside school buildings, effective immediately.

The policy still states masks are "strongly recommended" for students and employees while attending school or a school function in any school building.

In addition, masks are still required while riding in school-provided transportation until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revokes its mandate on that matter, according to the policy.

Mary Claire Hyatt, the School District's attorney, said the district can't make masks optional on buses as long as the CDC's order is in place.

The district's policy directed that masks be required in buildings as long as the district remains above 30 cases of covid-19 per 10,000 district residents for 14 straight days, as reported by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

The district's current rate is at 39 cases per 10,000 residents, but that's down from 273 cases a month ago, Hyatt said. That data has become less reliable with the recent increase in the use of home testing kits, the results of which don't have to be reported, she said.

The decline in community spread, combined with increased access to the covid-19 vaccine for young children, led district administrators to consider changing the mask policy, Hyatt said.

"The steady downward trend in new positive cases is very encouraging," said Superintendent John L Colbert. "I am very grateful to our students, staff, and parents for their commitment over these many months to do whatever is best for the health and safety of everyone at school."

The district imposed a mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors last summer to begin the 2021-22 school year.

As the pandemic waned, the board voted in October to make masks optional starting Nov. 15 for students in grades 7-12 and staff in those schools and district administrative and support buildings. The plan was to make masks optional for grades K-6 after the winter break.

The surge in the omicron variant of covid-19, however, caused the district to revert to a mask mandate for all once schools reopened in January.

Nika Waitsman, board president, said there are many people in the community, including teachers and other district employees, who have been great team players as the board and administration have made decisions on masks and other things related to the pandemic.

"We definitely have had some folks who have reached the end of their rope, and understandably, because this impacts their children and we get it," Waitsman said. "We just want you to know this has not been easy for any of us, and so I just want to thank the many people who have really tried to just be patient and understanding and have expected the best of the board and administration in terms of our desire to do what's right for our kids and do what 's right for our community."