Police beat: Police arrest man in gun, drugs case;Felon asleep in car faces firearm count

Police arrest man in gun, drugs case

Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday morning on gun and drug charges, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested Miguel Velasco, 35, of Little Rock and had a warrant to search his home, which they did around 9:35 a.m.

Velasco had marijuana, methamphetamine, MDMA, and drug paraphernalia, and officers found a firearm in his house, according to the report.

The house, in the 6800 block of Colonel Glenn Road, was also within 1,000 feet of Boyle Park.

Authorities have charged Velasco with nine felonies, including simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by a certain person, proximity to certain facilities, drug and paraphernalia possession charges, and a charge of maintaining a drug premises.

Felon asleep in car faces firearm count

A Little Rock man faces drug and gun charges after police say they found him asleep in a vehicle Wednesday evening with narcotics and an illegally owned weapon, according to an arrest report.

Police noticed Wardell Woods, 37, asleep in the driver's seat of a vehicle around 7:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of 12th Street. They opened the door to check his status and noticed a gun next to him, the report said.

Woods told officers that he is a felon, meaning he cannot legally possess a gun, and they confiscated the gun, the report said. Searching his car, they also turned up a bag of drugs, the report states.

Woods is charged with five felonies, including simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by a certain person and drug possession charges.