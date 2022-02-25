Fire destroys Avoca home

AVOCA -- A house fire Thursday morning resulted in a total loss of the structure, but no injuries, Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said.

The call was received shortly before 4 a.m. of a chimney fire at 11997 Guyll Ridge Road. Fire was coming from the attic when firefighters arrived, said Jenkins, whose department assisted in the call.

The Avoca, Northeast Benton County, Little Flock, Pea Ridge and Beaver Lake fire departments also helped fight the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Beaver Lake department.

Brian Ervin, assistant fire chief for Avoca Fire Department, said the roads were slick and the Benton County Road Department was called to put out salt and scrape the road to aid firefighters in getting to the fire.

Ervin said there are no fire hydrants near the house so tender trucks, which carry water, were needed.

Ervin said the call reported a flue fire.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family, he said.