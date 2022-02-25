Frozen weather sidetracks U.S. travelers

DALLAS -- Freezing rain and drizzle is disrupting travel from Central Texas to the Great Lakes, with ice-glazed roads leading to hundreds of traffic accidents, including one in Kentucky that killed a toddler.

Hundreds of flights were canceled Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas braced for an ice storm.

More than half an inch of ice was anticipated in parts of the Ozarks through this morning, while another area of freezing rain was expected to hit south-central Pennsylvania and western Maryland, the National Weather Service said.

In western Kentucky, ice on a bridge caused multiple collisions that left a toddler dead and closed interstate lanes for hours, officials said.

In the crash involving two semi-trailers, the 18-month-old unrestrained child was ejected and then hit by a car, police said. The toddler was declared dead at the scene by the Marshall County coroner.

Seven collisions involving 12 tractor-trailers and six passenger cars were reported beginning late Wednesday on Interstate 24 in Marshall County due to ice on the Tennessee River Bridge, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

In Arkansas, dozens of schools were closed or switched to remote learning Thursday as another round of freezing rain was expected by midday.

Airlines canceled more than 2,000 Thursday flights by Wednesday night, according to the FlightAware.com tracking site. About half of them were at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, where temperatures were expected to reach above freezing only briefly late Thursday afternoon.

DFW Airport is the biggest in the American Airlines network, and American had canceled 21% of its Thursday flights by Wednesday night, according to FlightAware.

Meanwhile, heavy snow was expected in upstate New York and New England later this week, with more than 6 inches possible through Saturday morning. On Wednesday, temperatures there soared into the 60s before plunging within hours.

Motorists drive during a sleet storm in Tulsa, Okla,, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP)



Person walking in downtown Tulsa with the Holy Family Cathedral in the background in Tulsa, Okla., Feb. 23, 2022. (Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP)



John and Ann Wieczorek with Jing Jong and Kong their Chow Chows walk in the sleet around Swan Lake in Tulsa, Okla., Feb. 23, 2022. (Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP)



Looking East on the Broken Arrow expressway in Tulsa, Okla., Feb. 23, 2022. (Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP)



With unseasonably warm temperatures for a Winter day, a bike rider in shorts rolls past a couple walking at the town common in North Andover, Mass., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



With unseasonably warm temperatures for a Winter day, a family without jackets walk past snowblowers on display outside the Lowe's store in Salem, N.H., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

