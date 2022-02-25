Editor’s Note: Please check with venues for weather cancellations.

Today

Tap Takeover — With Bentonville Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass — Roll for Botany, 6-8 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase — 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

“Black Boys” — Part of the River Valley Film Society’s Borderlands Film Series, 7 p.m., TempleLive in Fort Smith. $5. 222-6186.

“Something Rotten” — Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but Nigel also has romance with Portia on his mind, 8 p.m. Feb. 25-26; 2 p.m. Feb. 27, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Saturday

No Vitals? No Problem — Building a Family Through Circumstantial Evidence with Judy Russell, 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Traditional West African drumming with Afrique Aya, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

“60 Years On The Road” — Exhibit opening and antique auto show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free. 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.org.

After the Courthouse Burns — Rekindling Family History Through DNA with Judy Russell, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Deemed a Runaway — Black Laws of the North with Judy Russell, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Where Is (Or Isn’t) A Will — With Judy Russell, 2:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Opening Reception — For Chuck Davis: “The Wheel” and the Eva Rubinstein Portfolio, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Continental Connections — Symphony of Northwest Arkansas featuring Sandeep Das on the tabla, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $35-$57. sonamusic.org.

__

Sunday

Drop-In Art Making — 1-4 p.m., Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.



